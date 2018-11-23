Man who reportedly demanded ‘all Jews raise their hands’ on a Delta flight arrested upon landing

caption Law-enforcement officers arrested a man for demanding that “all Jews raise their hands” on a Delta Airlines flight from Washington, DC, to Atlanta on Wednesday. source Jordan Dale/Twitter

A man demanded that all Jewish passengers on his Delta Air Lines flight on Wednesday “raise their hands” so he could “identify them,” a fellow passenger said.

The incident took place on a flight from Washington, DC, to Atlanta. Police identified the man as David Toaff.

He was arrested and taken to jail upon landing.

Video footage showed Toaff resisting arrest and shouting: “I’m not a bad person.”

A man was arrested for reportedly demanding that “all Jews raise their hands” on a Delta Air Lines flight so that he could “identify them.”

David Toaff, 37, shouted the remarks at fellow passengers on a flight from Washington, DC to Atlanta on Wednesday, Atlanta police told USA Today.

“Today a man on my plane went on an anti-Semitic tirade and demanded ‘all Jews raise their hands’ so he could ‘indentify [sic] him,'” Jordan Dale, a passenger and production assistant at The Hill, tweeted.

“Preliminary information indicates that while in flight … a male was yelling, asking Jewish people on board to identify themselves and making remarks about bombings to passengers aboard the aircraft,” Officer Lisa Bender told USA Today.

It’s not clear what the “remarks about bombings” were. Business Insider has contacted Delta Air Lines and Atlanta police for comment.

Law-enforcement officers arrested Toaff upon landing at Atlanta airport. Toaff appeared to resist arrest by shouting “I’m not a bad person” and trying to break free of the police, Dale’s footage taken at the arrival gate shows.

Today a man on my plane went on an anti-Semitic tirade and demanded “all Jews raise their hands” so he could “indentify them.” Later, during the arrest he protested and resisted arrest. Incredible work by Atlanta police, I highly recommend watching the whole video. pic.twitter.com/1BQif8Cvfk — Jordan Dale (@JordanDale9) November 22, 2018

The Times of Israel reported that Toaff appeared to be wearing a tallit, or a Jewish prayer shawl, in the video of his arrest.

Toaff said he lived in Washington, DC, and “people know who I am.” He was ultimately detained and charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct, and taken to Clayton County Jail, police told USA Today.