Man doused with flammable liquid and set on fire during Monday mayhem in Hong Kong

Warning: The images and text used in this article may be distressing to some readers.

The man set alight suffered second degree burns. Twitter screengrabs

A protester shot, fires and violence in train stations, petrol bombs thrown at commuters – and now, a man set ablaze.

The chaos suffered by Hong Kongers on Monday (Nov 11) does not seem to be dying down, with at least two people seriously injured in separate incidents.

The first involved a 21-year-old shot by a police officer at point-blank range just before 8am. Identified by South China Morning Post (SCMP) as a student with surname Chow, the man is now under intensive care at a local hospital.

Later in the afternoon, another man was seriously injured in what appears to have been an argument gone wrong.

Video published by SCMP shows a man arguing with several people on an overhead bridge in Ma On Shan. While he initially turns to walk away, the man returns to confront the group after he hears vulgarities hurled his way. He is then doused with flammable liquid before being set on fire.

It is not clear what started the dispute.

According to SCMP, police said the man suffered second degree burns on 28 per cent of his body, mainly on his chest and arms.

At 3.45pm MTR Corp said its trains would not stop at the Ma On Shan station due to a “security alert“. It did not specify what the issue was.

