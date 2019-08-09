A man is in custody after walking into a Missouri Walmart ‘heavily armed’

source TheaDesign/Shutterstock

Police arrested a man after he entered a Walmart in Missouri with loaded weapons on Thursday evening.

No injuries were reported, and no shots were fired, according to a statement from the police department. Police confirmed to a local news outlet that the man was in possession of over one hundred rounds of ammunition and loaded weapons.

“The behavior of a customer was concerning to those inside our store and out of caution, law enforcement was contacted,” a Walmart representative told INSIDER via email. “They quickly arrived, managed the situation without further incident and no one was injured.”

Springfield Police said officers responded to a call of an active shooter and made it to the Walmart: Neighborhood Market in roughly three minutes. No injuries were reported, and no shots were fired, according to a statement from the police department.

“All we know is the fact that he walked in here heavily armed with body armor on in military fatigues and caused a great amount of panic inside the store,” Springfield Police Lt. Mike Lucas told reporters. “So, he certainly had the capability the potential to harm people.”

#BREAKING: Photo obtained by @kolr10kozl of the man arrested at a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri today. Police say man had armor & rifle when an armed off-duty firefighter detained him until police arrived. https://t.co/rQqDTM1Mtt pic.twitter.com/yzA9kUlulX — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) August 9, 2019

Police told KYTV that the man had over one hundred rounds of ammunition and loaded weapons and that he was pushing a shopping cart while recording on his phone.

KYTV reported that the store manager pulled a fire alarm and people evacuated the store. A former firefighter held the man at gunpoint after he tried to leave the store through an emergency exit until police arrived and took him into custody. An investigation into the incident is on-going to determine the man’s motives, police said in their statement.

“Obviously what’s happened in Texas and Dayton and all that kind of stuff in the last seven days; that’s on everybody’s mind,” Lucas said. “So I think a lot of people here thought you know, that they were – I mean, it got called in as an active shooter call.”

According to National Rifle Association of America’s Institute for Legislative Action, Missouri law allows for open carrying of firearms, but it does prohibit “exhibiting ‘any weapon readily capable of lethal use’ in an angry or threatening manner in the presence of one or more persons.”

“His intent was not to cause peace or comfort,” Lucas told KYTV. “He’s lucky he’s alive still, to be honest.”