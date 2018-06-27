A man in his underwear ran onto the tarmac at Atlanta’s airport, jumped onto the wing of a Delta plane, and pounded on the windows while screaming at passengers inside

source REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Jhryin Jones, 19, scaled the wing of a Delta Airlines plane and pounded on the windows, screaming and gesturing.

According to WSB-TV 2, Jones faces several charges including criminal trespassing, obstruction of law enforcement officials, and public indecency charges.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m. ET, Jhryin Jones, 19, sprinted onto Runway 27 at the nation’s busiest airport and ran up to a Delta Airlines plane which had just landed in Atlanta after departing from Miami. In a video obtained by WSB2 Atlanta, Jones can be seen wearing nothing but gray boxer briefs.

The airport confirmed to WSB-TV 2 that Jones jumped a fence to get on the runway. Additionally, WSB-TV 2 Atlanta obtained cockpit recordings from the airplane that Jones scaled.

“He’s tossing some stuff around,” an official says. “My guess is he has his clothes off and now he is laying on the pavement…maybe doing a pushup.”

Cell phone videos shot by a passenger of the Delta flight show Jones apparently talking to himself and making strange gestures with his hands.

WSB2 reports that Jones jumped on the wing of the Delta plane and pounded his hands on the windows, at once disturbing and amusing some passengers.

Jones was arrested and taken into custody by police within five minutes of the disruption, according to WSB2.

Delta declined to comment and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, the FAA confirmed to USA Todaythat the incident forced one of the runways to be closed down. Officials redirected traffic to other runways until law enforcement examined the plane.

The male who accessed the #ATL airfield is in Atlanta Police custody. APD is investigating the incident. There is no impact to #ATL Ops — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) June 26, 2018

