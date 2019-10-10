Video shows a climate protester climbing on top of a plane and laying down at London City Airport

source Extinction Rebellion/Facebook

A climate protester climbed on top of an airplane at London City Airport on Monday, part of a wave of protests around the city.

The protester, who identified himself as Paralympian James Brown, live-streamed a video as he sat on top of the plane waiting to be removed by police.

Another video was live-streamed by protest organization Extinction Rebellion, showing Brown sitting and laying on top of the plane.

An Extinction Rebellion protester climbed on top of a British Airways jet at London City Airport on Monday, lying down until police and firefighters came to pull him down.

The protester, identified by Extinction Rebellion as James Brown, a Paralympian, live-streamed a video on Facebook as he climbed on top of the Embraer jet.

“I hate heights, I’m s******* myself,” he said in the video. “This is all about the climate and ecological crisis.”

Another video posted by Extinction Rebellion UK showed Brown sitting and then laying down on top of the plane.

The stunt was part of several days of protests throughout London, including at London City Airport. Earlier in the day, police arrested people blocking the airport entrances or gluing themselves to the floor, according to BBC.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick described the action as “reckless, stupid and dangerous,” BBC reported.

Another protester on an Aer Lingus flight to Dublin stood up shortly after the plane pushed back from the gate and walked up and down the aisle, talking about climate change, BBC reported. The plane returned to the gate and police removed the protester.