A man dropped his fiancee’s ring down a NYC grate after proposing and they walked away, but using social media, police tracked them down

caption NYPD released footage and photos of a couple who lost their engagement ring in NYC in the hopes someone would recognize them. source @NYPDNews/Twitter

The New York Police Department went above and beyond for one couple.

Shortly after proposing in New York City, a man accidentally dropped his fiancé’s engagement ring down a NYC grate in Times Square.

The police were able to recover the ring, clean it, and, with the help of social media, track down the happy couple.

They’re currently finding a way to reunite the ring with the couple.

Shortly after successfully proposing, a man accidentally dropped his new fiancé’s ring into a utility grate on Friday in New York City’s Times Square.

caption NYPD footage showed the young man getting down onto the ground to try and see if he could locate the ring, which fell into a utility grate. source @NYPDNews/Twitter

Though the couple and police on-scene eventually gave up searching, the New York Police Department was able to return.

The NYPD Special Ops team went to the area to recover and clean the lost engagement ring Saturday morning. According to WNBC, the ring went about eight feet underground.

Afterwards, they put out a call on social media asking others to help identify the couple.

“WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC! She said Yes – but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them?” NYPD News shared on Twitter.

She said Yes – but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? ???? call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN pic.twitter.com/tPWg8OE0MQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

Here’s a photo of the ring our officers recovered (and cleaned!) Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips if you know the happy couple so we can return it to them! pic.twitter.com/hzFXxuMVJW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

After the initial tweet was shared hundreds of times, the NYPD was able to track down the couple who lost the ring, John and Daniella.

John, Daniella, and the NYPD. pic.twitter.com/G7eB1Ds7vP — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 2, 2018

The only problem? The couple, who were only visiting, have already left the country.

“We would like to thank everyone who shared this story!” the NYPD News social channel tweeted. “The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them! We’re making arrangements to get them their ring back.”

