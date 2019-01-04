Passengers on board an Emirates flight were asked to help a man propose to his flight attendant girlfriend, and the result was incredibly romantic

caption Vittoria was overcome with emotion when the whole crew and passengers on board a flight she was working on got involved in her boyfriend’s proposal source YouTube/Emirates

An Italian man proposed to his flight attendant girlfriend on board an Emirates flight from Rome to Dubai.

He enlisted the help of the crew and passengers, who had all decorated the cabin.

She said yes, and called it “the most wonderful day of my life.”

A couple has melted hearts across the world after a video of their engagement went viral.

Italian couple Stefano Inve and Vittoria Stabile got engaged at 35,000 feet.

Vittoria is a flight attendant for Emirates and thought she was simply working a normal shift as she boarded a flight from Rome to Dubai. Little did she know, it would turn out to be one of the most memorable flights of her life.

Stefano was on board and had enlisted the help of not only the rest of the crew but also the passengers in his elaborate proposal, which was captured on multiple cameras and posted on Emirates’ social media channels.

Without Vittoria knowing, the cabin had been decorated with hearts and streamers hanging from the ceiling.

When the flight attendant emerged from the galley, she was in complete shock at what she found – she was greeted by passengers giving her red roses, covering their faces with cardboard cut-outs of Stefano’s, and holding up hearts and messages.

Clearly overcome with emotion, Vittoria walked down the aisle struggling to hold back tears.

By the time she reached the next galley, she had a full bouquet of roses and found her boyfriend waiting for her.

Stefano got down on one knee, popped the question, and Vittoria said yes, with the crowd around her blowing bubbles and holding up “S” and “V” balloons.

caption Stefano proposes to Vittoria on board an Emirates flight source YouTube/Emirates

The now groom-to-be slid a ring on to his fiancée’s finger and the whole plane erupted in applause.

The video of the engagement has now had 550,000 views on Instagram, with many followers expressing their joy in response.

“Love is in the air,” said one person.

“This is absolutely heartwarming,” added another.

And the bride-to-be herself commented, “Thanks for sharing the most wonderful day of my life.”