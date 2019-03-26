A man who raped his neighbor and offered to do yard work to ‘make up for it’ was sentenced to 50 years in prison

caption Timothy Walding. source Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office

A 20-year-old was sentenced to 50 years in prison for raping his neighbor, tying her up, and threatening her with a knife.

He offered to do yard work or fix things around the house to “make up for it.”

The man didn’t apologize and said the encounter was consensual.

Timothy Walding, a 20-year-old convicted of raping his neighbor and then trying to make up for it by offering to do yardwork, was sentenced Monday, according to court records reviewed by INSIDER.

In 2017, Walding broke into her 35-year-old neighbor’s house in West Boynton, Florida, at 4 a.m. while wearing a mask. Over 90 minutes, he tied her up, threatened her with a knife, and raped her, the woman told jurors, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

After the rape, Walding spoke to her and took off his mask, confirming his identity, the woman said.

“You really should deadbolt your door because I didn’t really want to do this but I had to do it,” he reportedly said. “Obviously it wasn’t a spontaneous thing and I had this plan.”

At one point, Walding asked if he could make amends and “make up for it” by fixing things around the house or doing yard work, the woman told jurors, according to the Sentinel. She declined. Walding also asked her to keep the rape a secret.

Walding said the encounter was consensual and did not apologize. He was convicted of sexual battery, false imprisonment, and armed burglary, according to the Associated Press. The rape conviction carries a mandatory minimum of 50 years in prison. The other two counts will run simultaneously, the judge said.