Video shows a man repeatedly shouting the N-word at an employee inside a Dunkin’-Baskin Robbins store in Florida

caption A view from cellphone video showing a man repeatedly shouting the N-word at an employee at a Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins store in Miami, Florida. source Screenshot via Twitter

Video shows a man launching into a racist tirade at a Dunkin’-Baskin Robbins store in Miami Beach, Florida. The man can be seen and heard repeatedly shouting the N-word at an employee there.

It is not entirely clear what set the man off, but a witness told the local ABC affiliate WPLG that the man had gotten upset after being told by the only employee on duty that he had to wait to be served.

That employee had apparently been busy with another customer at the time, the news report said.

The incident is the latest example of racist attacks that have been captured on video in recent years.

Dunkin’ released a statement to WPLG about the Monday incident in its store: