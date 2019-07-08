Another person has been arrested for reportedly posting a video of themselves licking a tub of ice cream and putting it back on the shelf

caption Man shown licking a tub of ice cream and putting it back on a shelf in Belle Rose, Louisiana. source WWLTV / YouTube / Jamie Squire / Getty

Another person was reportedly caught on camera licking ice cream and putting it back on a supermarket shelf.

Lenise Martin III, 36, was arrested in Belle Rose, Louisiana, on charges of unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity, and tampering with property.

While Martin reportedly had a receipt showing he purchased the ice cream, the sheriff’s office said he was arrested because “it’s a terrible thing to do.”

Earlier, a Texas teen licking a tub of ice cream and placing it back on the shelf went viral.

Days after a video of a Texas teen licking a tub of ice cream and placing it back on the shelf went viral, another person was reportedly filmed doing the same thing.

Lenise Martin III is now facing charges of unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity, as well as tampering with property, after a video posted on social media showed him licking and sticking his fingers in a pint of Blue Bell ice cream before putting it back in a supermarket freezer in Belle Rose, Louisiana, WAFB reports.

After management of the supermarket saw the video, Martin, 36, went back to the store and produced a receipt to prove that he had purchased the tub of ice cream he had licked instead of leaving it in the freezer, the report states.

Management later alerted authorities, who questioned Martin. He is currently in jail and awaiting bond, according to the report.

Commander Lonny Cavalier of the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office told CNN that Martin was charged, despite the fact he purchased the ice cream afterward, because “at any rate, it’s a terrible thing to do.”

“Taking into consideration that he eventually purchased the same container is one thing,” Cavalier said. “However he puts it on Facebook to gain this notoriety and at the end of the day, it gives other people ideas that are not the best interest of public health.”

“We believe it’s a copy cat incident. He did it and he did want to create some notoriety for himself by posting it on Facebook and that’s exactly what he did,” he added.

Days before Martin went viral, a video posted on Twitter showed a teen girl taking the lid off a tub of Blue Bell ice cream at a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas, licking the top, then putting it back in the freezer and walking away.

After the clip went viral, social media outrage prompted authorities to team up with the ice cream brand to track down the woman in the video.

Texas police later discovered that the woman was a San Antonio teen.

She has since been dubbed by the internet as the “Lufkin Licker,” as Lufkin Police did not release the teen’s name per anonymity laws for juvenile offenders, according to a statement posted to Facebook.

A spokesperson for the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office told WAFB that police are discouraging copycat criminals.

“It is illegal. It’s a health risk to others,” an Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told WABF. “We will pursue anyone we see do this. You will be charged.”

The Assumption Parish Sherrif’s department didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.