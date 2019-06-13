A man reportedly robbed almost $8,000 from 2 banks in Israel while carrying an avocado that looked like a grenade

caption A man reportedly painted an avocado black to look like a grenade, and used it to rob two banks in Be’er Sheva, Israel. source (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Times of Israel reports that a man robbed two bank locations in Israel while carrying an avocado.

The suspect reportedly convinced bank tellers that the avocado was a grenade, and threatened to detonate the item.

A 47-year-old resident faces charges in connection with aggravated robbery after stealing $7,778 (NIS 28,000) in May, according to The Times of Israel’s report.

The Times of Israel reports that police were able to track down the suspect after monitoring cellphone activity and following “several leads.”

A man reportedly robbed two banks in Be’er Sheva, Israel, armed with an avocado.

A resident faces charges in connection with aggravated robbery after stealing $7,778 (NIS 28,000) from two Postal Bank branches in May, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

The suspect, 47, walked into the Big Be’er Sheva shopping mall’s Postal Bank branch in southern Israel and gave a bank teller a note telling them to “hand over the money in the drawer,” before threatening to throw a grenade, according to a June 6 report from Israel’s Channel 12 news that was cited by The Times of Israel.

That “grenade,” however, was a painted avocado, according to the report.

Buzz60 has captured footage of the alleged incident that originally appeared on Channel 12.

The Times of Israel reports that the suspect left the location with more than $4,445 (NIS 16,000) in cash.

The man reportedly robbed a second Postal Bank branch, this time at the Oren Center shopping area, five days after the first alleged robbery. Again, the suspect threatened a teller with an avocado that was said to have looked like a grenade before walking away with $3,334 (NIS 12,000) in cash, according to The Times of Israel.

During the alleged robberies, the suspect reportedly wore headwear, including hats, sunglasses, and an eye patch, making it tough to discern their identity from security footage. However, The Times of Israel reports that police were able to track down the suspect after monitoring cellphone activity and following “several leads.”

The suspect, who remains nameless, had previously served a three-year prison term after facing charges in connection with robbery, according to The Times of Israel.

Representatives for Postal Bank and the Israeli Police’s Southern District Be’er Sheva department did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

