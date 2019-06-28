A man resigned from his job by giving his boss a ‘sorry for your loss’ card, and people are loving it

caption Sam’s resignation using a condolence card has gone viral. source Courtesy of Hannah via Twitter.

A man resigned from his job in a Sheffield, UK call centre by giving his boss a condolence card.

“So very sorry for your loss,” the card reads. “My last day at work is the 28th July.”

When the card was shared on Twitter by the author Sam’s colleague Hannah, it swiftly went viral.

She told INSIDER it was received in good spirits.

Theimages of the card shared on Twitter by the author’s colleague Hannah have been retweeted nearly 40,000 times and liked by 210,000 people.

The front of the card reads: “So very sorry for your loss.”

one of our team members handed in their notice like this ???????????? pic.twitter.com/tqc9Hn6ODE — h. (@bitchitshan) June 27, 2019

Inside, the man, named Sam, had written: “My last day at work is the 28th July.”

The text printed in the card read: “Thinking of you at this difficult time.”

INSIDER spoke to Hannah about what had happened, and she explained that the card was very much taken in good spirits.

“Everyone was laughing and pretty amused with the card,” she said. “It was done in good spirit and not as a petty reaction as some people think.”

Sam was resigning from his job at a call centre in Sheffield, in the north of England, and he made the bold move on June 27.

The card was given directly to Sam’s manager, but needless to say the rest of the team got to read it – as thousands of others have now done too.

“I am officially deceased,” wrote one person.

Card closes with: Love,” and I am officially deceased ???????????? — Jennifer (@HiJCP) June 27, 2019

“I love their work,” added another.

I love their work, I honestly have no choice but to stan ???????????? — Double wahala, wahala 1&2 (@okuhlekodwaije) June 27, 2019

As many people replied to the tweet expressing their amusement, some revealed they’d seen similar things before.

One woman named Zoe shared pictures of how her former colleague Danny resigned, coincidentally enough using the exact same card.

I know someone who did exact same thing , exact same card ???? pic.twitter.com/2W8xyFiXC4 — Evenstar ???? (@HappyHare90) June 27, 2019

“So very sorry for your loss… It’s me,” the card read.