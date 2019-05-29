A man set himself on fire outside the White House

source Alex Wong/Getty Images

A man lit himself on fire near the White House lawn on Wednesday, less than two months after another man attempted to do the same thing.

The Secret Service said in a tweet that the man lit himself on fire at approximately 12:20 pm, near the Ellipse – a large common area where tourists visit – and the National Museum of African American History.

The man’s condition is unknown, though Secret Service said the National Park Service and US Park Police were rendering first aid.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 29, 2019

In video of the incident, a man can be seen engulfed in flames before the fire was extinguished.

Secret Service spokesman Jeffrey Adams told CNBC that the agency’s Uniformed Division Officers “responded in seconds” after the fire was lit.

“The individual is being transported to a local hospital,” Adams said.

What led to the man being on fire is unclear.

The incident happened on the Ellipse, a 52-acre park just south of the White House and north of the National Mall.

In April, a man was arrested after he lit himself on fire outside the North Lawn of the White House. The man suffered minor injuries, and Secret Service extinguished the fire before he was fully engulfed in flames.

