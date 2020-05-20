A man shot a Waffle House cook after being told he needed a face mask to get served, police say

caption Waffle House restaurant signage in Auburn, Alabama, on July 6, 2018. Not related to this story. source Getty Images

A man is accused of shooting and wounding an employee at a Waffle House restaurant in Aurora, Colorado, after he was told he could not be served because he wasn’t wearing a face mask.

According to a police report obtained by local network KVDR, the man had been turned away twice for not wearing a mask before returning a third time and opening fire.

The victim of the shooting, a cook at the restaurant, is recovering in hospital, according to NBC News.

The alleged shooter, Kelvin Watson, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted murder, KVDR reported.

A man opened fire in a Colorado Waffle House and wounded a cook after being told to wear a protective mask, according to police.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by local news network KVDR, police say the man, named as 27-year-old Kelvin Watson, entered the branch of the restaurant in Aurora, a suburb of Denver, early last Friday.

According to the report, he wanted to place a takeout order, but was told by a cook he was unable to do so as he was not wearing a protective mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Watson returned Friday night, carrying a protective mask with him but not wearing it, police said. Again he was told by the same cook that he would not be able to place an order unless he was wearing the mask, according to KVDR.

At that point he placed a gun on the counter, and told the cook he would “blow your brains out,” KVDR said.

He later returned for a third time, and was told again he would not be served without wearing a mask, police said.

At this point he attempted to strike the cook and then shot him, hitting him in the chest or abdomen, according to the police report.

Watson was arrested on Monday on charges of attempted murder, KVDR reported.

The cook, meanwhile, was “transported to the hospital and is recovering from his injury,” the Aurora Police Department told NBC News.

Denver lifted its stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the virus on May 8, but the city’s residents are required to wear a face mask in public until further notice.