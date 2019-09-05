A man snuck an engagement ring into photos with his girlfriend for an entire month before he actually proposed, and she had no idea

caption Edi Okoro snuck the ring into all kinds of scenarios. source Edi Okoro

A man craftily proposed over a month by sneaking an engagement ring into photos with his girlfriend.

Edi Okoro posted the story on Facebook, saying he kept carrying the ring around and waiting for the right moment but then realized he may as well document the experience.

He said his girlfriend, Cally Read, would be suspicious if he booked a meal or a holiday, so he wanted to be spontaneous.

“The idea was to take as many photos, in more daring scenarios, until I found the perfect moment to propose, or until I got caught, at which point I would propose!” he wrote.

Okoro managed to sneak the ring into about 20 photos, many of which also have Read in them. He even managed to put it in her palm while she was sleeping.

You’d imagine someone gets very nervous and anxious when they’re building up the courage to propose to their partner. Some may even go out of their way to keep their partner from guessing they’re about to pop the question.

But Edi Okoro was so confident his girlfriend had no idea a proposal was coming that he managed to sneak her engagement ring into photos over an entire month before he finally asked her to marry him.

In a Facebook post last week, Okoro told the story of how he proposed to his girlfriend, Cally Read.

“I can finally put this out there,” he wrote, adding: “Those who have gone through this (and those who will soon find out) you want to propose in a way that speaks to you as a person and couple. Some plan a flash mob, a fancy meal, or even arrange a marry me sign. I couldn’t do this because ‘Edi doesn’t plan’ …. I’m a spontaneous improviser!”

He said Read would have known immediately that he was about to propose if he planned a holiday or a fancy meal, so he took the ring everywhere “hoping the ‘moment’ would arise in line with my spontaneous style.”

Okoro said he ended up taking the ring everywhere with him and then thought he might as well start documenting the moments. He ended up with about 20 photos and two videos, all with Read oblivious to the fact that her future engagement ring was in the frame with her.

He shared some of the images with Insider.

Some photos were taken in their home while Read faced the other way

source Edi Okoro

Others were taken while Read slept, unaware that the ring was nearby – it was even in her hand at one point

source Edi Okoro

Okoro took the ring everywhere, including to shops and out on bike rides

source Edi Okoro

In the end, he really tested his luck with some of the photos

source Edi Okoro

“We met at athletics,” Okoro told Bored Panda. “We both competed at a very high level and traveled to competitions together.”

He added: “I knew she was the one after I realized our conversations didn’t dry up and we bounced off each other.”

He said the picture with the binoculars was one of the closest calls, “only because she could have just looked up.”

“Also, walking around with it in my pocket I knocked into her a few times,” he said, but “she didn’t notice it was a box.”

He finally proposed after about a month

In another Facebook post, Okoro revealed that he’d finally proposed to Read.

“We took this photo not long after she said YES,” he wrote. “She didn’t know about this library until several weeks later.”

He added: “My smile is a ‘you know nothing Cally Read’ smile.”

