A man just won $750,000 from his ex-wife’s lover after suing him for ‘alienation of affections’ — a little-known claim that exists in a handful of states

After splitting from his wife of 12 years, Kevin Howard sued her lover for “alienation of affections” – a little known tort just a handful of states recognize.

In August, a judge in North Carolina sided with Howard, ordering the unnamed man to pay up $750,000.

A North Carolina man recently won $750,000 from the man who broke up his marriage, taking advantage of a little-known claim just six states recognize.

Kevin Howard sued his unnamed romantic rival for “alienation of affections,” a tort that allows the spurned spouse in a divorce to sue the person who caused their marriage to flounder, WITN reported.

According to CNN, the tort has its origins in an old English law, when women were considered the property of their husbands. Most states have gotten rid of it, but “alienation of affections” is still something you can sue someone for in Hawaii, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Dakota, Utah, and Howard’s home state of North Carolina.

Still, it’s not something divorced people in these states regularly take advantage of. Howard’s attorney, Cynthia Mills, estimates that she’s had about one case a year in her 30-year law career.

She explained to CNN that to win an “alienation of affections” case, the person suing must prove that their marriage was happy before the defendant interfered.

Howard said his divorce was one of the hardest things he’s ever had to go through.

“It was like someone calling you and telling you that a family member had died,” he told WITN.

CNN reported that when Howard’s wife first told him that she wanted to separate, he was suspicious. So he hired a private investigator who discovered that she was having an affair with a guy at work.

“He ate dinner with us several times, we spent time together … I thought this was a friend,” Howard told CNN.

Howard said he wasn’t after the money. He said he sued his ex-wife’s new lover because he believes marriage is an institution worth protecting.

“I believe in the sanctity of marriage,” he told CNN. “Other families should see what the consequences are to not only breaking the vow to whatever religion you subscribe to, but also your legal responsibilities.”