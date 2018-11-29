‘The world’s worst first date:’ A woman says she was taken to a funeral on a first date

source kzenon/ iStock

Last Monday, Twitter user @itsssraych shared screen caps of a conversation with her friend about a terrible first date.

Racking up over 28,000 likes and 4,700 retweets in just three days, people are calling it the “world’s worst first date.”

Bridget Jones, the girl whose date it was, reveals how she thought it was romantic her date told her to dress in black – until they showed up to his grandmother’s funeral.

Nearly everyone has a bad first date story, but you’d be hard pressed to find one more horrifying than the one shared by Twitter user @itsssraych.

The viral tweet features a series of screen-capped conversations in which @itsssraych’s friend – listed in her phone as Bridget Jones – details the events leading up to the world’s “worst first date.”

Bridget’s date told her to wear a black dress for their first meeting, which she assumed was for reasons both mysterious and romantic. Everything seemed to be going according to plan, but then he pulled up to a crematorium. Bridget, hoping against all hope, wondered if he was just stopping for gas.

When my mate asked if she’d told me about her worst first date I didnt anticipate this… pic.twitter.com/aITBZF5nbC — trash panda (@itssraych) November 27, 2018

But no. Bridget’s date was taking her to…a funeral. Specifically, his grandmother’s funeral. He apologized and explained that he knew she’d (rightfully) never had come had she known where he was taking her and why.

“People are sobbing and I’m like I can’t leave, I’d be a massive bitch,” she explained in her text. “Imagine calling an Uber to a funeral home.”

Bridget had no choice but to stay and wait it out. The man who just tricked her into a funeral home date cried and held her hand. She even met his mom!

She was given the backstory on the ride home. Apparently, the guy had a girlfriend who had left him several weeks before the funeral. “Everyone had been looking forward to meeting her,” so he just decided to find a stranger to stand in as his significant other.

And they say romance is dead!

