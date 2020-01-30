A man has been taking stunning pictures of his wife in her wedding dress for 12 years, and they’ve had photo shoots in 50 countries so far

- source
- Jeff Salvage
- For the past 12 years, Jeff Salvage has been taking photos of his wife Jennifer Salvage in her wedding dress all around the world.
- Jennifer intentionally picked a wedding dress that could fit into a backpack to allow the couple to travel.
- They’ve had photo shoots in 50 countries since they got married, with Jennifer posing in her dress everywhere they go.
- “It’s very easy for couples to grow apart,” Jeff told Insider. “This is one way we have a common bond and drive.”
Jennifer and Jeff Salvage got married in 2008 on Easter Island.
“We met online,” Jeff Salvage told Insider. “Jennifer’s mother wanted her to join a dating site, so she paid for a membership.”
“A few days before the membership ran out, I reached out to her because, from her profile, it looked like we had a lot in common because she was an avid hiker,” he said.
They’ve been together ever since.
Jennifer intentionally picked a wedding dress that “could be stuffed in a backpack,” as the couple chose to have a destination wedding.
The first dress Jennifer tried on was a stunning Maggie Sottero gown, which ended up being the one.
Jeff said the dress “did indeed look great coming out of the backpack.”
Jeff is a part-time photographer, so he took a lot of photos of Jennifer throughout the weekend.
“On the way home, one of us said that it seemed like a waste to put the dress away,” Jeff told Insider.
“We don’t remember who said it, but we decided to take the dress with us on the next trip we went on that summer,” he said.
Jeff has been taking photos of Jennifer wearing her dress in places all over the world for almost 12 years.
“This was before Instagram and social media,” Jeff said of the couple’s hobby. “What we started, we started for ourselves.”
“In almost every case, people are enamored with our antics,” Jeff told Insider of the reactions to their photos.
“When people hear that we’ve been doing it for almost 12 years, they think it’s romantic,” he added.
The Salvages typically go on two trips per year.
“We are both academics, so funds and time are limited,” Jeff said.
“Every few years our spring breaks coincide and then we try to get away on a third trip,” he explained.
One reason the Salvages like doing these photo shoots together is that it helps keep them close.
“It’s very easy for couples to grow apart,” Jeff said. “This is one way we have a common bond and drive.”
Jeff also added that it also allows them “to travel very differently from typical tourists.”
“We tend to make friends with locals, and we often stay in touch for years afterward,” he said.
“We even had the family whose Airbnb we stayed in Brazil come and stay with us in the USA,” Jeff told Insider.
Jeff and Jennifer have hosted many people who have been kind to them during their travels.
According to Jeff, the biggest challenge he and Jennifer face when traveling is safety.
“It sounds like a cliché but getting hurt is not how we want to make the news,” he said.
“You hear these travesties of couples taking unnecessary risks for a few extra likes on a photograph,” Jeff said. “That’s not us.”
Jeff explained to Insider that they had an accident during one photo shoot in which Jennifer “got seriously hurt.”
The Salvages have made safety even more of a priority since then.
“There are other safety concerns when you do long photo shoots, which can include avoiding hypothermia or heat stroke,” Jeff said.
Photo shoots involving animals are special to the couple.
“It’s particularly sweet when the photo shoot includes animals because then the happy, natural wedding smile comes out,” he said.
Jeff and Jennifer don’t have a lot of money for the project.
But they “find creative ways to travel,” according to Jeff.
He explained that most of their international flights are purchased using frequent flyer miles that they’ve earned from credit cards.
“We work the credit cards better than The Points Guy,” Jeff joked.
“We’ve also earned a few trips working for charity organizations,” he added.
For example, the couple used to help lead treks for the Arthritis Society of Canada.
“While we work on this project together, we try to find other passion projects to collaborate on,” Jeff said.
Jeff and Jennifer published a large coffee table book of their original photos.
“While I did the photography and layout work, Jennifer did all of the writing,” he said of the book.
“Jennifer also penned a memoir about her transformation from a hiker to a ‘model’ wife,” Jeff added.
Jeff helped Jennifer edit and publish the memoir.
“This fall, we flipped roles and Jennifer helped coauthor a sequel to a novel I wrote 13 years ago,” Jeff told Insider.
The book is called “Zojjed v2.0: The End of Civility.”
Jeff said a zero-gravity experience made for the wildest photo shoot they’ve ever had.
“To experience zero gravity was a thrill like no other,” Jeff said.
Jeff also said he and Jennifer rarely use Instagram or Twitter, though they are active on Facebook.
“It was never about garnering likes and shares, as much as it was about sharing our love for travel with the world,” he told Insider of the project.
The Salvages visited Bermuda in the fall of 2019, which marked their 50th country as a married couple.
You can head to their website to see where there they travel to next.
You can visit the Salvage’s website here.
