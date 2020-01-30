A man has been taking stunning pictures of his wife in her wedding dress for 12 years, and they’ve had photo shoots in 50 countries so far

By
Samantha Grindell
-

Jeff Salvage has taken photos of his wife in her wedding dress in 50 countries.

Jeff Salvage has taken photos of his wife in her wedding dress in 50 countries.
  • For the past 12 years, Jeff Salvage has been taking photos of his wife Jennifer Salvage in her wedding dress all around the world.
  • Jennifer intentionally picked a wedding dress that could fit into a backpack to allow the couple to travel.
  • They’ve had photo shoots in 50 countries since they got married, with Jennifer posing in her dress everywhere they go.
  • “It’s very easy for couples to grow apart,” Jeff told Insider. “This is one way we have a common bond and drive.”
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jennifer and Jeff Salvage got married in 2008 on Easter Island.

Jennifer and Jeff Salvage on their wedding day.
“We met online,” Jeff Salvage told Insider. “Jennifer’s mother wanted her to join a dating site, so she paid for a membership.”

Jennifer Salvage in Medford, New York.
“A few days before the membership ran out, I reached out to her because, from her profile, it looked like we had a lot in common because she was an avid hiker,” he said.

Jennifer Salvage in Matterhorn, Switzerland.
They’ve been together ever since.

Jennifer Salvage on Easter Island.
Jennifer intentionally picked a wedding dress that “could be stuffed in a backpack,” as the couple chose to have a destination wedding.

Jennifer Salvage in St. Martin.
The first dress Jennifer tried on was a stunning Maggie Sottero gown, which ended up being the one.

Jennifer Salvage in Antelope Canyon, Arizona.
Jeff said the dress “did indeed look great coming out of the backpack.”

Jennifer Salvage in Iguazu Falls, Argentina.
Jeff is a part-time photographer, so he took a lot of photos of Jennifer throughout the weekend.

Jennifer Salvage in Vienna, Austria.
“On the way home, one of us said that it seemed like a waste to put the dress away,” Jeff told Insider.

Jennifer Salvage at a water park in New Jersey.
“We don’t remember who said it, but we decided to take the dress with us on the next trip we went on that summer,” he said.

Jennifer Salvage on a motorcycle in Uluru, Australia.
Jeff has been taking photos of Jennifer wearing her dress in places all over the world for almost 12 years.

Jennifer Salvage milks a cow in Austria.
“This was before Instagram and social media,” Jeff said of the couple’s hobby. “What we started, we started for ourselves.”

Jennifer Salvage in a sunflower field in Austria.
“In almost every case, people are enamored with our antics,” Jeff told Insider of the reactions to their photos.

Jennifer Salvage in London, England.
“When people hear that we’ve been doing it for almost 12 years, they think it’s romantic,” he added.

Jennifer Salvage scuba diving in Jamaica.
The Salvages typically go on two trips per year.

Jennifer Salvage in Dublin, Ireland.
“We are both academics, so funds and time are limited,” Jeff said.

Jennifer Salvage at a monkey temple in Thailand.
“Every few years our spring breaks coincide and then we try to get away on a third trip,” he explained.

Jennifer Salvage in Montenegro.
One reason the Salvages like doing these photo shoots together is that it helps keep them close.

Jennifer Salvage in front of a castle in Bosnia.
“It’s very easy for couples to grow apart,” Jeff said. “This is one way we have a common bond and drive.”

Jennifer Salvage in Routeburn, New Zealand.
Jeff also added that it also allows them “to travel very differently from typical tourists.”

Jennifer and Jeff Salvage kiss in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
“We tend to make friends with locals, and we often stay in touch for years afterward,” he said.

Jennifer Salvage in Lagos, Portugal.
“We even had the family whose Airbnb we stayed in Brazil come and stay with us in the USA,” Jeff told Insider.

Jennifer Salvage in Preikestolen, Norway.
Jeff and Jennifer have hosted many people who have been kind to them during their travels.

Jennifer Salvage near a temple in Cambodia.
According to Jeff, the biggest challenge he and Jennifer face when traveling is safety.

Jennifer Salvage in Hungary.
“It sounds like a cliché but getting hurt is not how we want to make the news,” he said.

Jennifer Salvage in Scotland.
“You hear these travesties of couples taking unnecessary risks for a few extra likes on a photograph,” Jeff said. “That’s not us.”

Jennifer Salvage in the Shilin Stone Forest, China.
Jeff explained to Insider that they had an accident during one photo shoot in which Jennifer “got seriously hurt.”

Jennifer Salvage in Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia.
The Salvages have made safety even more of a priority since then.

Jennifer Salvage in Slovenia.
“There are other safety concerns when you do long photo shoots, which can include avoiding hypothermia or heat stroke,” Jeff said.

Jennifer Salvage in Paris, France.
Photo shoots involving animals are special to the couple.

Jennifer Salvage in Cario, Egypt.
“It’s particularly sweet when the photo shoot includes animals because then the happy, natural wedding smile comes out,” he said.

Jennifer Salvage dog sledding in Iceland.
Jeff and Jennifer don’t have a lot of money for the project.

Jennifer Salvage in Düsseldorf, Germany.
But they “find creative ways to travel,” according to Jeff.

Jennifer Salvage in Santa Cruz, Peru.
He explained that most of their international flights are purchased using frequent flyer miles that they’ve earned from credit cards.

Jennifer Salvage in Santorini, Greece.
“We work the credit cards better than The Points Guy,” Jeff joked.

Jennifer Salvage at the Vatican.
“We’ve also earned a few trips working for charity organizations,” he added.

Jennifer Salvage at the Redwoods.
For example, the couple used to help lead treks for the Arthritis Society of Canada.

Jennifer Salvage in Whistler, Canada.
“While we work on this project together, we try to find other passion projects to collaborate on,” Jeff said.

Jennifer Salvage in Honduras.
Jeff and Jennifer published a large coffee table book of their original photos.

Jennifer Salvage in St. Petersburg, Russia.
“While I did the photography and layout work, Jennifer did all of the writing,” he said of the book.

Jennifer Salvage in the Catacombs of Hungary.
“Jennifer also penned a memoir about her transformation from a hiker to a ‘model’ wife,” Jeff added.

Jennifer Salvage in Serbia.
Jeff helped Jennifer edit and publish the memoir.

Jennifer Salvage in Petra, Jordan.
“This fall, we flipped roles and Jennifer helped coauthor a sequel to a novel I wrote 13 years ago,” Jeff told Insider.

Jennifer Salvage in Singapore.
The book is called “Zojjed v2.0: The End of Civility.”

Jennifer Salvage on Cathedral Beach in Spain.
Jeff said a zero-gravity experience made for the wildest photo shoot they’ve ever had.

Jennifer Salvage wore her wedding dress for the zero-gravity experience.
“To experience zero gravity was a thrill like no other,” Jeff said.

Jennifer Salvage in Rome, Italy.
Jeff also said he and Jennifer rarely use Instagram or Twitter, though they are active on Facebook.

Jennifer Salvage in Turkey.
“It was never about garnering likes and shares, as much as it was about sharing our love for travel with the world,” he told Insider of the project.

Jennifer Salvage in Baalbek, Lebanon.
The Salvages visited Bermuda in the fall of 2019, which marked their 50th country as a married couple.

Jennifer Salvage rides a horse in the Bahamas.
You can head to their website to see where there they travel to next.

Jennifer Salvage in Northern Ireland.
You can visit the Salvage’s website here.