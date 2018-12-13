A man was trapped in a grease vent at a deserted restaurant for 2 days

caption The man was covered in oil and grease. source Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

A man was trapped in the grease vent of a vacant Chinese-food restaurant in San Lorenzo, California, for two days.

He was found after a passerby “heard a faint voice calling for help.”

When responders found the 29-year-old man, he was covered in grease and oil and could not move.

After the hour-long rescue mission, the man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for dehydration and exhaustion.

It’s unclear why he was in the vent, and authorities are investigating the situation.

A 29-year-old man was rescued after being trapped for two days in a grease vent in California, according to a news release from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency responders in San Lorenzo responded to a call at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday after Igor Campos, who owns a neighboring business, according to ABC news affiliate KGO TV, walked by and “heard a faint voice calling,” according to the release.

First responders were able to track the sound of the man’s voice to a vent on top of Chef Kwong’s Chinese restaurant that led from the roof to the kitchen, per authorities.

caption The rooftop vent. source Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

Firefighters worked for about an hour, cutting away at the duct’s sheet metal, to extract the man, according to the release.

caption He was unable to move. source Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

After he was out of the vent, the man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for dehydration and exhaustion.

caption The vent. source Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

“We checked, and he was not Santa Claus,” Sgt. Ray Kelly joked to The Mercury News.

Police have not yet released the name of the man, and authorities said they are investigating the situation for trespassing and vandalism. The case will also be submitted to the district attorney, according to the news release.

