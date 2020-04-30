A man had plans to visit every country in the world without flying. Now he’s left wondering if he’ll ever complete the journey, despite only having 9 countries left.

- source
- Torbjørn Pedersen
- Torbjørn “Thor” Pedersen left Denmark in 2013 with a mission to visit every country in the world, all without ever stepping on a plane.
- With only nine countries left, Pedersen’s journey is on pause in Hong Kong.
- Travel’s uncertain future has left Pedersen unsure of how long it will take to complete his goal.
- “Now it’s time to think, ‘How much is this really worth?'” Pedersen told Insider.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Torbjørn “Thor” Pedersen was supposed to spend a meager four days in Hong Kong during his journey to every country in the world.
Today marks day 93, and, unfortunately, there’s no end in sight.
Pedersen was heading to the island of Palau when his ship was canceled due to the coronavirus.
“In those few days the world started to fall apart,” Pedersen told Insider.
Now he’s waiting in Hong Kong until travel bans are lifted and he can book another trip to the island country.
- source
- Torbjørn Pedersen
Pedersen set out in 2013 with the goal of traveling to every country in the world without ever stepping on a plane
He’s also added a couple of additional rules: He must remain in each country for at least 24 hours, and he can’t visit home until he’s done.
If he accomplishes it, he’ll be the first person to consecutively visit every country without flying.
Six and a half years later, and he’s checked 194 countries off his list. He has nine countries to visit before he can head back home to Denmark, where he plans to start a family.
While nine countries might not seem like a lot in comparison to how many he’s visited, Pedersen estimates it’ll take another 10 months to check off those last destinations, which are Palau, Vanuatu, Tonga, Samoa, Tuvalu, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.
But the coronavirus presents an uncertain future of travel, and 10 months would be his quickest route. The reality is that it’s likely to take much longer.
For now, he’s spending his days with a host family, blogging, hiking throughout Hong Kong, giving motivational speeches, and volunteering at the local Red Cross, where Pedersen serves as a goodwill ambassador.
Pedersen’s journey started in 2013 when his father sent an article that caught the traveler’s eye
While Pedersen’s email inbox usually has a link or two from his father, this one article his dad shared with him caught his attention. The article explained the possibility of traveling to every country without taking a plane ride.
After a little research, Pedersen learned that no one has ever completed it as one unbroken trip.
“There was a chance to do something that had never been done before in history, push the envelope, and hopefully inspire other people in the process,” Pedersen said.
He spent the next 10 months planning, and he left his home on October 10, 2013.
- source
- Torbjørn Pedersen
Pedersen’s 12 years of experience in the shipping industry gave him the upper hand in understanding how to plan and travel. Over the course of his six-and-a-half-year journey, he’s traveled on cargo ships, sailboats, tuk-tuks, ferries, trains, and buses.
For long distances, his only option is a cargo ship. A journey across oceans would typically take hours on a plane, but on a ship, it may take days or weeks.
That, along with time waiting for visas, natural disasters, and planning, has caused the journey to take years.
- source
- Torbjørn Pedersen
Pedersen compares his journey to going to a challenging university.
Students go to a school where they meet friends and have life experiences, but for the most part, they read a lot, study a lot, and have to pass every exam.
“It’s good fun to look into the future and dream about what life’s going to be like when this is done,” Pedersen told Insider. “For the most part, it’s not a lot of fun to be in.”
It’s the challenge of accomplishing something that’s never been done before that fuels Pedersen
But this challenge has hit an unexpected – and timely – roadblock.
“Now it’s time to think, ‘How much is this really worth?”’ the traveler questioned.
He has other goals beyond traveling, and he isn’t sure how much longer he’ll have to achieve them.
He wants to start a family, but his fiancé is getting older. He wants to spend more time with his parents, who won’t live forever.
But he also wants to be the person who never quit.
- source
- Torbjørn Pedersen
“I do want to complete this because it’s the difference between being the guy who can look at other people and say, ‘You can obtain a hard-to-reach goal. I did it,’ or being the guy who said it’s OK to quit,” he explained.
Pedersen considered quitting his journey on one other occasion
While he was traveling through central Africa, Pedersen caught malaria, his grandmother passed away, and he was facing extreme racism.
On top of those challenges, he struggled to get visas and couldn’t cross borders. “Everything was just hell on Earth,” Pedersen said.
After four or five months of challenges, he had enough. He got his passport and called a taxi to the airport.
But on his way, he ran into a friend. Although the friend didn’t speak much English, his positive energy was the push for Pedersen to keep going.
“I just kind of found the energy within meeting up with Karimou to say that the system’s not going to beat me,” he said. “There’s no way. Nobody cares, but nobody’s going to beat me.”
View this post on Instagram
Why time matters. A message of hope. On December 31st 2015 I was at an immigration office and I almost quit this project and nearly went home. But I didn't. However the struggle with politics, bureaucracy and geography had pushed me right to my limit. Even behind the scenes I was dealing with some personal issues which made my life even more impossible. On January 24th 2016 I was on the back of a truck leaving Equatorial Guinea after having spent 2 nights inside what is often referred to as: "one of the worlds most difficult countries to reach". It was like a sea of relief washed over me. 4 months intense struggle had ended and the Saga could finally continue. Even the issues behind the scenes had been resolved and I had also made new friends and acquaintances. As I mention yesterday; I feel that I am at complete balance with myself, my world and what I have set out to complete. Something I have not been for a while… What are you struggling with? – your family, your children, your relationship? – your studies which will one day make you and the world around yourself a better place? – economy? Making your payments and freeing yourself? – political instability? Praying for a better future which may come? – health? – something which no one can relate to? Give it more time. Push harder. Even the smallest step forward is a step forward. And it can be done blind, in pain and alone. I will be out here as long as it takes. I will stop for nothing. This I promise you! You can take that to the bank so to speak. Too much time will take your life. But the right amount will always bring you to where you are supposed to be. Especially if you keep putting that foot forward. Tomorrow is a new day. Not just any day but it is a day. Slowly but certainly we will all get where we are going. Look at my face in the 2 pictures. Feel the difference. #inspiration #travel #traveling #travelhard #everycountryintheworld #onceuponasaga
He hopped in the cab, but instead of taking it to the airport, he took it about 500 miles to his next country.
Pedersen emphasizes that his journey is more about the people than the actual travel
“I’d say that travel is sort of a side effect of what I’m doing,” Pedersen explained. “Travel is not the headline. The headline really is that people should feel inspired to go out and reach their goals.”
He laughs, knowing that this article will be published on a travel vertical.
View this post on Instagram
The brave crew of the good ship “Kota Hakim”???????? I'm overwhelmed by the good character of Captain Xu, his entire crew and the ship itself. I wish them all fair winds and following seas!⚓ #onceuponasaga #ModernViking #LifeAtSea #KotaHakim #PacificInternationalLines #PIL
Pedersen hasn’t explored many of the tourist destinations in each stop. He doesn’t prioritize seeing famous landmarks or architectural triumphs.
He’s invested his time in people.
“Probably, a stranger is really a friend you’ve never met before. People are just people, and the world is not this scary place that’s on fire,” he said.
His current host family in Hong Kong has reassured him of that message. He met the family through connections and had planned to stay with them for just four days. More than 90 days later, they still haven’t kicked Pedersen out.
View this post on Instagram
Did you see the “TV guide post” I did a few days ago????? Well that was Edward’s doing!!???? I’m staying with this wonderful family. Cassie is Chinese???????? and James is British???????? They are treating me like family. It’s a really nice home with lots of laughter and good food. Both Cassie and James work for @Maersk_official and between them they have 39 years of company experience!???? The family returned to Hong Kong a few days ago from China where they celebrated Chinese New Year???? Since then we’ve been playing games, going for long walks and talking about life’s ins and outs. Here in Hong Kong many are now working from home. All schools are closed. So sometimes all five of us are sitting in the living room with five different devices doing homework???? A stranger is TRULY a friend you’ve never met before❤????????????????????????????????✨ #onceuponasaga #ModernViking #HKG #HongKong
“A funny thing about this is that I’ve never in my entire life spent this much time with a family that wasn’t my own,” he said.
He’s grown close to the family’s two children. They go on hikes, play video games, and eat dinner together.
He imagines that if he had been in a hostel or guesthouse he’d feel much more alone.
“People are truly amazing,” he said.
“I cannot explain why I’m not dead,” Pedersen added. “The only way I can explain it is that the world must be immensely more friendly than what we give it credit for.”
- Read more:
- What life is like for a family quarantining in an empty treehouse village that usually accommodates 52 people
- A mother’s first international trip left her on lockdown in Montenegro. Now she wonders if she’ll ever travel again.
- A Canadian woman self-isolating in Spain has been singing to her neighbors from her balcony every day
- 5 travelers told us why they decided to stay abroad instead of traveling back home