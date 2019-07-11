A man tried to break into Buckingham Palace overnight, and he may have been inspired by an intruder who snuck into the Queen’s bedroom 37 years ago

A man has been arrested after climbing over Buckingham Palace’s front gates in an attempt to break into the building, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning while the Queen was reportedly asleep inside the palace.

A royal insider told The Sun that there’s a “very real fear” the man was trying to “copycat” Michael Fagan, an intruder who managed to break into the Queen’s bedroom while she was inside 37 years ago.

A 22-year-old man attempted to break into Buckingham Palace overnight – and it’s thought his intentions could have been to reach Her Majesty’s bedroom.

The man was arrested at 2 a.m on Thursday morning after climbing over the front gates and into the grounds of the palace, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed to INSIDER.

An anonymous source – cited only as a “royal insider” – told The Sun that the man “banged down the doors” of the palace while Her Majesty slept.

“There was an intruder at the Palace while the Queen lay sleeping in her bedroom and he was on the loose for a good few minutes before the cops arrested him,” the source said.

“He was determined to get inside the palace and was banging down the doors but, thank goodness, this time everything was locked up.”

The source added that the man’s attempted break in could have been a “copycat operation” due to the eerie timing of the incident.

On July 9, 1982, Michael Fagan scaled the palace’s 14-foot high wall before entering the building through an open window in what was later described as “one of the 20th century’s worst royal security breaches,” according to the Express.

He then found his way to the Queen’s bedroom and sat on the edge of her bed. Her Majesty, who was inside the room, was able to contact security and Fagan was ultimately arrested.

“This intruder got into the Palace almost 37 years to the day since Michael Fagan ended up getting inside the Queen’s bedroom. There is a genuine theory and very real fear that he could have been launching a copycat operation,” the source explained to The Sun.

“The police eventually detained him under the mental health act, but they have to ask some serious questions about how he got on and how he had so long to roam free.

“How is it possible all these years later that someone can climb the fence and get right inside the grounds without being stopped immediately? What about heat censors and CCTV? The Queen’s safety should be paramount,” the source added.

The man was not in possession of any weapons, and the incident will not be treated as terrorist-related, police have confirmed.

The man remains in custody at a police station in central London.

INSIDER has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.