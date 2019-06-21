Man who lost 3 family members in MH17 says Mahathir’s comments ‘bizarre and too crazy for words’

Mahathir Mohamad told reporters that “so far, there is no proof, only hearsay” that Russia was involved in the shooting and downing of MH17. Reuters Video screengrab

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s reluctance to accept investigators’ findings on the downed Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 has raised eyebrows in the Netherlands.

On Thursday (June 20), the premier told reporters that Russia was being made scapegoat for the horrific crash, and questioned the objectivity of investigations by the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Reuters reported.

The JIT had earlier named three Russians and one Ukrainian to be charged with murder.

“We are very unhappy, because from the very beginning it was a political issue on how to accuse Russia of the wrongdoing,” Mahathir was quoted by Reuters as saying.

He added: “Even before they examine, they already said Russia. And now they said they have proof. It is very difficult for us to accept that.”

The BBC also reported Mahathir as saying that “so far, there is no proof, only hearsay”.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin also voiced disagreement with the conclusion, Reuters said.

A total of 298 people died in the 2014 incident, when the flight en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot in Ukrainian airspace.

In a press conference, investigators said that the four individuals are believed to have been pro-Russian officers from the military intelligence agency (GRU) of the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic at the time of the attack.

Donetsk Republic is a breakaway area of Ukraine which is sustained politically and militarily by Russia, Business Insider reported.

‘Bizarre and too crazy for words’

Mahathir’s comments have not gone down well in the Netherlands, whose citizens made up close to 70 per cent of all the passengers on the flight.

In particular, Piet Ploeg, who chairs a foundation representing family members of the Dutch victims, called the statement “bizarre and too crazy for words”, an AFP report carried by France 24 said.

According to earlier reports, Ploeg lost three family members in the tragedy.

Describing Mahathir’s comments as an “unbelievable slap in the face for relatives of victims in Malaysia and also in the Netherlands”, Ploeg was quoted by AFP as saying that Malaysian officials had themselves played a part in investigations.

“It is completely surprising that the Malaysian premier would doubt the findings of his own judicial apparatus,” AFP quoted Ploeg as saying.

Read also: Chilling animation shows how MH17 was shot down with a Buk surface-to-air missile

Just a day before Mahathir’s comments, Malaysian prosecutor Mohamad Hanafiah bin Zakaria said that the team’s findings “are based on extensive investigations and also legal research”, Reuters reported. He also told the press that Malaysia supported the findings.

According to AFP, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also questioned Mahathir’s comments and said they caused “confusion”.

“I understand – and of course I also feel like that – that relatives are very disappointed about this and that it sows confusion,” AFP reported Rutte as saying.

The Dutch leader added that his government would contact Malaysia about the comments.

Mahathir says his opinion unrelated to palm oil deal with Russia

According to the BBC, Mahathir denied that his reaction was related to the sales of Malaysian palm oil.

In April, Malaysian site The Edge reported that an official had gone to Russia for discussions over a barter deal that would involve palm oil and “assets”.

The New Straits Times also said in March that Russia was “committed to drastically increasing its purchase of palm oil from Malaysia“, in a deal that will see the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) disposing of 18 decommissioned jets.

Malaysia has in the past openly voiced unhappiness at Europe’s decision to ban palm oil by 2030.

