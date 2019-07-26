A man who wrangled an alligator on his own said he was inspired by Steve Irwin: ‘I’ve watched enough TV’

caption Charlie the gator in custody. source NBC New York

A man living in Staten Island, New York, saw a 3-foot alligator in the woods and decided to catch it himself, according to NBC New York.

Speaking to the New York Post, Don Walters said he felt he could do it himself because he has “watched enough TV,” specifically Steve Irwin on “The Crocodile Hunter.”

He was able to catch the animal, but when his wife Kim called 911 for help, they didn’t believe her, she told NBC New York.

Ultimately, the animal, who Walters nicknamed “Charlie,” was taken to an animal care facility in Brooklyn, according to the New York Post.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Don’t try this at home.

A man living in Staten Island, New York, saw a 3-foot alligator in the woods looking for fishing bait and decided to literally take matters into his own hands and catch the animal himself, according to NBC New York.

“I’ve seen skunks, groundhogs, beaver, fox deer – thousands of deer – birds of prey. An alligator? Go figure,” Don Walters told the outlet.

Walters said that he had plenty of experience that prepared him for the catch, thanks to Animal Planet.

“I’ve watched enough TV, plus I’ve lived in Florida so I’ve got with them before,” he told the New York Post. Specifically, he told the outlet that he was inspired by Steve Irwin on “The Crocodile Hunter.”

With that in mind, he took to the woods armed with bait and a fishing net.

“I started throwing blood bait at it and it was eating it and eating it,” he told the New York Post. “I just dragged him up on land, got on top of him, held his head, and my wife taped his mouth shut and that was it.”

Read more: After a week on the loose in a Chicago park, an alligator named ‘Chance the Snapper’ has been caught

When his wife Kim called 911 for further assistance, they didn’t believe her, she told NBC New York.

“Like three times I had to say it was an alligator. Yes I promise I’m not crazy, I’m not stoned … not delusional,” Kim said. “I just got off work and we just caught an alligator.”

Ultimately, they were able to convince authorities. It’s unclear where the animal came from, as gators are not native to New York. It’s believed to be an escaped pet.

“It looked real healthy. No wounds on it. Nothing,” Walters told the New York Post. “He was hungry through. Definitely hungry.”

The gator, who Walters nicknamed “Charlie,” was taken to an animal care facility in Brooklyn, according to the New York Post.