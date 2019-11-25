19 more ‘Baby Yoda’ tweets and memes from the latest episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ to get you through the week

caption The Child, aka “Baby Yoda,” on Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian.” source Disney Plus

The third episode of Disney Plus’ new series “The Mandalorian” premiered Friday, and with it came a new wave of viral tweets all celebrating the small green “Baby Yoda.”

The show has yet to reveal a name for the little being, so fans have taken to simply calling it “Baby Yoda.” This show takes place after “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” which means it’s not literally young Yoda (though it could be his clone). But the term has stuck anyways, and even the show’s pilot episode director Dave Filoni says the name “Baby Yoda” is perfectly acceptable until we know more about it.

So for now, let’s just enjoy all of the viral tweets about this small baby who the entire world will protect at all costs.

The third episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ was all about the bounty hunter giving up ‘Baby Yoda’ and then coming to his rescue

baby yoda: makes cute noise when being taken away the mandalorian under his mask: pic.twitter.com/uRQU7JY0xi — ???????????????????????????????? (@bensclos) November 24, 2019

Me when I see the party that arrived after me get their table first at The Cheesecake Factory: pic.twitter.com/isx4Wzul0T — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) November 24, 2019

here is the mandalorian becoming a whole dad pic.twitter.com/FJQy5qdBZi — oscar isaac’s pr manager (@blackIeader) November 24, 2019

Just watched Episode 3 of #TheMandalorian and all I can say is, Mandalorian, more like DADalorian am I right Mando loves his child and I love him for loving his child pic.twitter.com/vq38g2Pwpl — K1ll1n-Pr1ncess (@K1ll1nP) November 22, 2019

Look at his little big ears flapping around!!! #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/bM3lgmhnQ1 — Avasarala 2020 (@sweet__deans) November 22, 2019

Regular old Yoda make me sick to my fucking stomach now — Jeff May (@heytherejeffro) November 23, 2019

[first episode of the Mandalorian] Me: Wife: I don’t like Star Wars-oh my god look at baby yoda squee! [third episode of the Mandalorian] Me: Wife: the message boards think remnants of the empire might be after baby yoda’s midi-clorians if they hurt him I’m canceling Disney+ — Oops!…I Dad It Again (@NewDadNotes) November 25, 2019

Here are more general ‘Baby Yoda’ memes from the last week

Me after I psipsipsi the cat and it runs away pic.twitter.com/KtHYvbRapp — Jimmy Fandango (@ikissonthelips) November 24, 2019

my cat my cat, 2 seconds later

waiting to be waiting to

let outside come in pic.twitter.com/zLAqv9suBH — Saddington 2 ✈️???? (@2Saddington) November 23, 2019

Star Wars bros Star Wars bros

when Baby Yoda when adult

displays total human women

mastery over move a pebble

the Forcepic.twitter.com/rhvApYKYfx — David (@DiscreetLatino) November 23, 2019

Disney+ could stream a baby monitor feed of #BabyYoda napping, and I’d pay $6.99 to watch it. pic.twitter.com/BJ4kPXH5dh — Heather (@xixie) November 22, 2019

Birthday shopping for my wife pic.twitter.com/8fBnxKBP32 — illy bocean (@IllyBocean) November 19, 2019

Baby Yoda is 50. Making him the first literal baby boomer — Slazo (@Slazo) November 25, 2019

Shine & rise. Morning it is. pic.twitter.com/3IywzOebyK — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 18, 2019

Plus some great ‘Baby Yoda’ fan art

Protect him at all costs!!!! ????????✨ pic.twitter.com/5WyKzCriN4 — Jen Bartel (@heyjenbartel) November 17, 2019

(Mandolorian Spoilers) Like everyone else on the internet, I’m in love with Baby Yoda ???? pic.twitter.com/9asTAVWsu8 — Audrey Estok | Freelance Illustrator | (@AudreyEstok) November 18, 2019

“Baby Yoda” is truly an internet phenomenon. Fans have been clamoring for merchandise, which was released in a limited quantity last week. The show has also officially dethroned “Stranger Things” as the most “in-demand” show, according to a new report from Business Insider’s Travis Clark.

We’ll have to wait for more “Baby Yoda” cuteness on the next episode, but in the meantime at least we have the very good tweets.

The fourth episode of “The Mandalorian” premieres Friday on Disney Plus.