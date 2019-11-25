19 more ‘Baby Yoda’ tweets and memes from the latest episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ to get you through the week

- source
- Disney Plus
- “Baby Yoda” (the director-approved name given to the mysterious Child on “The Mandalorian”) continues to delight audiences on Disney Plus.
- We’ve rounded up 19 more great tweets about the little green being that will bring you more joy.
- You can find other viral posts about “Baby Yoda” here.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The third episode of Disney Plus’ new series “The Mandalorian” premiered Friday, and with it came a new wave of viral tweets all celebrating the small green “Baby Yoda.”
The show has yet to reveal a name for the little being, so fans have taken to simply calling it “Baby Yoda.” This show takes place after “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” which means it’s not literally young Yoda (though it could be his clone). But the term has stuck anyways, and even the show’s pilot episode director Dave Filoni says the name “Baby Yoda” is perfectly acceptable until we know more about it.
So for now, let’s just enjoy all of the viral tweets about this small baby who the entire world will protect at all costs.
The third episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ was all about the bounty hunter giving up ‘Baby Yoda’ and then coming to his rescue
baby yoda: makes cute noise when being taken away
the mandalorian under his mask: pic.twitter.com/uRQU7JY0xi
— ???????????????????????????????? (@bensclos) November 24, 2019
Me when I see the party that arrived after me get their table first at The Cheesecake Factory:
— Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) November 24, 2019
here is the mandalorian becoming a whole dad pic.twitter.com/FJQy5qdBZi
— oscar isaac’s pr manager (@blackIeader) November 24, 2019
Absolutely love this #Mandalorian #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/q0aqvcGNfz
— oksana (@oxcolombo) November 22, 2019
Me approximately 0.27 seconds after #BabyYoda appears on screen #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/Ry5t7QswUv
— Alex Helen Reid (@alexpractice89) November 22, 2019
Just watched Episode 3 of #TheMandalorian and all I can say is, Mandalorian, more like DADalorian am I right
Mando loves his child and I love him for loving his child pic.twitter.com/vq38g2Pwpl
— K1ll1n-Pr1ncess (@K1ll1nP) November 22, 2019
Look at his little big ears flapping around!!! #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/bM3lgmhnQ1
— Avasarala 2020 (@sweet__deans) November 22, 2019
Regular old Yoda make me sick to my fucking stomach now
— Jeff May (@heytherejeffro) November 23, 2019
[first episode of the Mandalorian]
Me:
Wife: I don’t like Star Wars-oh my god look at baby yoda squee!
[third episode of the Mandalorian]
Me:
Wife: the message boards think remnants of the empire might be after baby yoda’s midi-clorians if they hurt him I’m canceling Disney+
— Oops!…I Dad It Again (@NewDadNotes) November 25, 2019
Here are more general ‘Baby Yoda’ memes from the last week
Me after I psipsipsi the cat and it runs away pic.twitter.com/KtHYvbRapp
— Jimmy Fandango (@ikissonthelips) November 24, 2019
my cat my cat, 2 seconds later
waiting to be waiting to
let outside come in pic.twitter.com/zLAqv9suBH
— Saddington 2 ✈️???? (@2Saddington) November 23, 2019
Star Wars bros Star Wars bros
when Baby Yoda when adult
displays total human women
mastery over move a pebble
the Forcepic.twitter.com/rhvApYKYfx
— David (@DiscreetLatino) November 23, 2019
Disney+ could stream a baby monitor feed of #BabyYoda napping, and I’d pay $6.99 to watch it. pic.twitter.com/BJ4kPXH5dh
— Heather (@xixie) November 22, 2019
Birthday shopping for my wife pic.twitter.com/8fBnxKBP32
— illy bocean (@IllyBocean) November 19, 2019
Baby Yoda is 50.
Making him the first literal baby boomer
— Slazo (@Slazo) November 25, 2019
Shine & rise. Morning it is. pic.twitter.com/3IywzOebyK
— Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 18, 2019
Plus some great ‘Baby Yoda’ fan art
The world is in your hand#TheMandalorian #StarWarsFanArt #StarWars pic.twitter.com/dkES74N97q
— ???????????????????????????????????????????????? (@_afterblossom_) November 23, 2019
Protect him at all costs!!!! ????????✨ pic.twitter.com/5WyKzCriN4
— Jen Bartel (@heyjenbartel) November 17, 2019
(Mandolorian Spoilers) Like everyone else on the internet, I’m in love with Baby Yoda ???? pic.twitter.com/9asTAVWsu8
— Audrey Estok | Freelance Illustrator | (@AudreyEstok) November 18, 2019
“Baby Yoda” is truly an internet phenomenon. Fans have been clamoring for merchandise, which was released in a limited quantity last week. The show has also officially dethroned “Stranger Things” as the most “in-demand” show, according to a new report from Business Insider’s Travis Clark.
We’ll have to wait for more “Baby Yoda” cuteness on the next episode, but in the meantime at least we have the very good tweets.
The fourth episode of “The Mandalorian” premieres Friday on Disney Plus.
- Read more:
- A quick guide to every ‘Mandalorian’ character you should know
- ‘The Mandalorian’ creator Jon Favreau just shared the first design of ‘Baby Yoda,’ and people can’t handle the cuteness
- ‘The Mandalorian’ is taking heat for its portrayal of women. Now, feminist critics are facing waves of online harassment.
- An essential timeline of when every past and upcoming ‘Star Wars’ movie and TV show takes place