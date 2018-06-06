The 5-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London is on fire

source jackwmartin_/Twitter

A massive fire has broken out on the roof of the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Knightsbridge, London.

Police were called to the five-star luxury hotel around 3:55 p.m., the London Metropolitan Police told Business Insider in a statement.

About 120 firefighters and police officers are on the scene, the London Fire Brigade said, and the surrounding roads have been closed.

There is no information about any casualties at this point. Nobody at the hotel picked up when Business Insider called for comment.

Eyewitnesses shared dramatic videos of black smoke billowing out of the hotel.

The fire in London is the mandarin oriental hotel in Knightsbridge pic.twitter.com/tMrVTOUF3j — Jack (@jackwmartin_) June 6, 2018

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a large fire at a hotel of 12 floors in #Knightsbridge https://t.co/Q8RMsTDSTf © @jchan89 pic.twitter.com/X4PD65Mzee — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 6, 2018

The Mandarin Oriental hotel is known for its ritzy clientele, which have included Morgan Freeman, Lily Allen, and Middle Eastern royalty. It is also home to the gourmet restaurants Dinner by Heston Blumenthal and Bar Boulud, and a spa.

It recently completed a £185 million ($248 million) renovation. The newly-built Mandarin Oriental Penthouse, which has three bedrooms and its own private terrace, had been scheduled to open in July, according to the UK hotel industry website Boutique Hotelier.

There are 181 rooms in the hotel. Room rates start at £600 ($800) a night.

The hotel overlooks Hyde Park and is located less than a mile away from the Harrods and Harvey Nichols department stores, and Buckingham Palace.

caption A file photo of the Mandarin Oriental hotel exterior. source Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

