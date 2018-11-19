IGNITION 2018: Hear from Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg on the $12 billion online dating market that she’s tasked with defending from Facebook and Bumble

caption Mandy Ginsberg, Match Group CEO. source Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The online-dating market has been expanding exponentially in recent years, but it has yet to realize its full potential.

There are nearly 600 million single people using online dating services worldwide, and that number is expected to grow to a staggering 700 million by 2020. Industry experts predict the sector could grow to $12 billion in the next two years.

The industry’s biggest player, Match Group, has captured just 10% of the market so far.

Match Group’s CEO, Mandy Ginsberg, is in a pivotal role at a pivotal time for the online-dating business. Match Group is the parent company of Match.com, OkCupid, Tinder, Plenty of Fish, and a number of other global dating brands.

In her executive role, Ginsberg has a front-row seat to the unfolding drama and high-stakes competition in the fast-paced industry.

Match Group has been tangled up in a lawsuit – and countersuit – with startup challenger Bumble since March. Plus, in May, Facebook announced plans to enter the dating world. Match Group and Ginsberg are faced with the challenging undertaking of defending their market share.

You can hear from Ginsberg at IGNITION. And check out the full speaker lineup.

Don’t wait to register!

To keep up with IGNITION news, join our mailing list, and you’ll be the first to get updates on our speakers and agenda.