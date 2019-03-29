27 photos that show how Mandy Moore’s style has changed over the years

caption Moore wore this sparkling blue dress in 2018. source John Shearer/Getty Images

Mandy Moore has worn a number of show-stopping ensembles throughout her career.

In the late ’90s, the musician rocked everything from plaid skirts to fringed leather pants.

After becoming an actress in the early 2000s, Moore began to wear more elegant looks, such as pantsuits and long dresses.

Currently, the star seems to favor glamorous fashion, including ball gowns, off-the-shoulder tops, and sleek blazers.

Mandy Moore has been in the spotlight since the late ’90s.

She started out as a musician, releasing six albums and a hit single called “Candy,” and later went on to star in a ton of movies. She’s most well known for her roles in films like “The Princess Diaries,” “A Walk to Remember,” and “Tangled.” Today, she stars as a leading character in the popular NBC show, “This Is Us.”

Throughout the course of her career, Moore’s style has changed drastically. From the rocker-chic fashion she donned in the early 2000s, to the glamorous looks she wears today, here’s a look into how Moore’s style has changed over the years.

Mandy Moore made one of her first red-carpet appearances at the 1999 Billboard Music Awards.

caption Her blonde hair was styled in long layers for the event. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

She chose to mix different prints and fabrics for the event. Her pink high-neck tank top featured a slight sparkle, and her plaid skirt was made from silk.

She opted for a much darker style while attending the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2000.

caption Moore chose a black tank top and squared sandals to wear with the eye-catching pants. source SGranitz/Getty Images

Low-rise jeans were all the rage in the early 2000s, but Moore seems to have preferred high-rise fits. The shiny pair she wore in 2000 was even lined with fringe.

That same year, Moore paired feathers with denim to create a standout look.

caption Moore wore heeled sandals with this look in 2000. source Evan Agostini/Getty Images

While attending the New York City premiere of her sophomore album “I Wanna Be With You,” Moore donned a halter-style top made from brown feathers, and paired it with a geometric denim skirt.

Moore put a feminine spin on rocker-chic fashion in 2001.

caption Moore arrives at Sony Pictures Studios on March 10, 2001. source Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images

To view a taping of “MTV Icon: Janet Jackson,” the musician wore a black tube top emblazoned with pink stars.

She completed the look with matching pink pants, and ditched strappy sandals for some pointy black pumps.

She wore a long black dress to the 2001 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

caption Moore’s sharp cat eye added drama to the look. source J. Vespa/Getty Images

Moore arrived wearing a sleeveless black dress. To top off her look, the star donned a unique pair of thin sandals, and swapped her usual blowout for a curled updo.

Moore, now a brunette, went back to wearing bright ensembles during the 2002 Kids’ Choice Awards.

The star likely chose her tangerine dress to match the orange theme of the Kids’ Choice Awards. But to put her own spin on things, Moore accessorized with a nude pair of thigh-high boots and a rope-style necklace.

At a charity concert in 2003, the singer attached a guitar-shaped pin to her satin blazer.

She wore a casual T-shirt underneath, and added some drama with striped pumps.

She glowed while walking the red carpet at the 2004 premiere of her film “Saved.”

caption Moore likely wore her hair in an updo to keep the focus on her dress. source SGranitz/Getty Images

For the event, Moore wore a striped white gown with thin straps that crossed her shoulders and back. She also tied her hair up and wore a bronzed makeup look.

Moore looked radiant in a black gown at the 2004 CFDA Fashion Awards.

caption Moore appears to have worn minimal makeup to the event, but was still glowing. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She kept her accessories minimal, wearing only a delicate ring and dangling earrings. The actress also changed her hairstyle once again, this time wearing a short and straight bob.

In 2005, Moore proved that she isn’t afraid to take a casual approach to red-carpet fashion.

caption Moore wore her hair in an updo for the charity event. source J. Shearer/Getty Images

While hosting the Ace of Hearts’ Hollywood Dog Bowl, Moore wore a cropped white shawl over a loose blue T-shirt. She also styled boot-cut jeans over platform heels.

For a 2006 appearance, the multi-hyphenate star mixed summer and winter styles.

caption Moore’s hair was dyed dark brown in 2006. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Moore donned a sparkling long-sleeved shirt over another white top while visiting MTV’s Total Request Live. To add a summer element to her look, Moore wore matching navy shorts.

The actress completely switched things up by wearing an earthy look in 2007.

She wore a corduroy dress over a white long-sleeved shirt while attending the Sundance Film Festival.

At the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2008, Moore opted for an elegant blue gown with white detailing.

caption Moore carried a white clutch while posing for photographers. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rather than wearing one of her usual hairstyles – loose waves or a long bob – with the dress, Moore opted to wear her hair in a ponytail for this occasion.

She later tried a gothic look while attending the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Dubai event in 2009.

Her long black dress had puffy sheer sleeves, as well as a V-shaped neckline.

Moore looked like a princess at the 2010 premiere of “Tangled.”

Her single-shoulder gown was a stunning shade of magenta, and featured a unique flap across the chest.

One year later, Moore stole the show at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards by wearing a dress that was form-fitting on top and descended into a ball gown-like skirt.

Though the blue gown was strapless, it featured unique mesh detailing across the chest.

The star looked elegant in a black dress with lace detailing at an event hosted by the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center in 2012.

caption For her shoes, Moore chose a sleek pair of black heels. source Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The actress topped off the look with a crown-braid hairstyle and bright-red lipstick.

In 2013, Moore showed off her edgy side at an event hosted by the Annenberg Space for Photography.

caption The actress has worn leather ensembles to multiple events. source Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

She wore a black leather dress paired with a simple pair of heels. The look was made even more dramatic with smokey eye makeup, a textured hairstyle, and flashy gold jewelry.

She was still rocking leather in 2014 when she attended a Jimmy Choo event.

caption Moore’s straight hairstyle looked sleek, and matched her outfit perfectly. source Donato Sardella/Getty Images

But rather than going for an edgy look, Moore paired her blue leather dress with white-and-gold accessories to add a touch of glam.

Moore toned things down in 2015 with a white-and-blue flowing dress.

caption Moore attends The A List 15th Anniversary Party in California on September 1, 2015. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The look was perfect for summer, especially when paired with nude sandals and wavy hair.

The following year, Moore looked pretty in pink while attending the 2016 Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet.

Her long-sleeved dress reached just below the knees, and was held together at the waist with a thick belt.

The actress continued to prove that she’s a fan of wearing solid colors while attending the Golden Globe Awards in 2017.

caption Her hair was parted down the middle, and drew focus to her dangling earrings. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Moore looked stunning in the elegant black gown with a plunging neckline and cape-style shoulders.

She continued to wear black gowns throughout 2017.

At the 2017 Emmy Awards, Moore arrived wearing a black-and-white strapless gown with a layered tulle skirt. Her hair was styled in a bun, and her delicate jewelry added some sparkle to the look.

Moore dazzled in a sparkly bright-blue gown at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

caption The blue gown was designed by Ralph Lauren. source John Shearer/Getty Images

As it turns out, the Ralph Lauren gown was actually inspired by the white dress she wore to the 2004 premiere of “Saved.”

Speaking to People, stylist Erica Cloud said the dress was meant to symbolize Moore’s “rebirth” into Hollywood after stepping away for a few years.

“It was such a cool look then, we thought, ‘Why not revisit it now?’ It’s a beautiful, elegant silhouette,” Cloud told People. “For her, I think it shows she’s still herself, but just an updated version. Also, the color of it is like the ocean, so it’s like a rebirth from the sea, so to speak.”

Mixing casual and red-carpet styles, Moore looked trendy while attending the South by Southwest Film Festival in 2018.

The star paired a red off-the-shoulder top with cropped jeans and pointy pumps. To pull the whole look together, Moore wore lipstick in a matching red shade.

The actress favored off-the-shoulder looks throughout the year, and even wore the style at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The ensemble was one of her most glamorous looks to date, featuring a thigh-high slit, long sleeves, and jewel-encrusted neckline. Her shoes also matched perfectly, and were covered in sparkling gems.

Most recently, Moore stepped out in a sleek gray blazer while at Universal Studios Hollywood in March 2019.

caption Moore wore the oversized ensemble in March 2019. source Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

She wore the jacket over a brown tweed dress, paired with black thigh-high boots. For her hairstyle and makeup, Moore stuck with her classic loose waves and understated glow.