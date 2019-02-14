Mandy Moore posted a Valentine’s Day message saying ‘love does not silence women’ in the wake of reports on her ex-husband’s allegedly abusive behavior

caption Mandy Moore is the star of NBC’s hit show “This Is Us.” source John Shearer/Getty Images

Mandy Moore was interviewed by the New York Times for a report on her ex-husband Ryan Adams, which was published on Wednesday.

Moore said Adams was psychologically abusive during their six-year marriage, especially when it came to music, which was “a point of control for him.”

On Thursday, Moore re-posted a “Happy Valentines” message, condemning manipulative and controlling partners.

“Love does not gaslight. Love does not prey on insecurities,” the message reads. “Love does not silence women.”

Mandy Moore appeared to address her ex-husband Ryan Adam’s alleged abuse in a Valentine’s Day-themed post on Instagram.

The “This Is Us” star re-posted a message from Karen Nelson that condemns manipulative and controlling partners – just one day after the New York Times published a report on Ryan Adams, to whom Moore was married for nearly six years.

caption “Love does not silence women.” source @mandymooremm/Instagram

“This!!” Moore added to Nelson’s post.

The actress previously told the New York Times that Adams was psychologically abusive throughout their relationship, especially when it came to music, which was “a point of control for him.”

The report details similar accusations from a number of Adams’ former partners, including his ex-fiancée Megan Butterworth and musician Phoebe Bridgers. It also includes an account from a fan named Ava, who says she was 14 years old when Adams began texting her sexually and exposing himself to her over Skype.

“What you experience with him – the treatment, the destructive, manic sort of back and forth behavior – feels so exclusive,” Moore said. “You feel like there’s no way other people have been treated like this.”

caption Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams divorced in 2016. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Moore released her sixth and final album just after she and Adams tied the knot: “His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time – my entire mid-to-late 20s,” she told the Times.

Moore and Adams divorced in 2016. She’s now married to The New Basement Tapes musician Taylor Goldsmith.

In light of the report, Adams responded on Twitter by apologizing “to anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally,” but went on to say the New York Times report is “upsettlingly inaccurate.”

I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 13, 2019

If you are a victim of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, you can visit RAINN or call its hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to receive confidential support from a trained staff member.

Read the full report from The New York Times here.