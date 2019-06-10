Photos and video show the scene where a helicopter crashed into the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan

- source
Reuters
- One person is dead after a helicopter crashed into the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan on Monday.
- NYPD officials called the incident a “helicopter hard landing,” which occurred on the roof of 787 Seventh Ave.
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that a fire broke out when the helicopter crash landed, but has been put out.
- These photos and videos show what it looks like at the scene.
A pilot is dead after a helicopter crashed on to the roof of a building in Manhattan on Monday, the New York Fire Department confirmed to the Associated Press.
Police reported the incident happened 787 Seventh Ave, according to PIX 11. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was on the scene, and said that while a fire had broken out on the roof of the building, there were no reported injuries from workers inside. The fire has since been put out, and people evacuated buildings in the area, CBS New York reported.
NYPD tweeted out a warning to avoid the area of 51st and 7th Avenues, saying a police investigation was ongoing.
Here are some images and video from the scene.
Video showed smoke billowing over 787 Seventh Ave.
787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH
— Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) June 10, 2019
Dozens of first responders were on the scene.
NYC Fire Department is responding to a helicopter crash landing at a high rise building on 7th Ave in midtown Manhattan https://t.co/YX2JuTMmQL
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 10, 2019
The top of the building was obscured by smoke and clouds.
- source
- Reuters/ BRENDAN MCDERMID
Firefighters and police attempted to keep crowds back.
Reuters
- Reuters
Firetrucks surrounded the building.
- source
- Nicole Einbinder
And could be spotted all along 7th Ave.
- source
- Nicole Einbinder
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was on the scene.
Reuters
- Reuters
As was Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Reuters
- Reuters
Despite the incident, New Yorkers continued on with their days.
- source
- Reuters/ BRENDAN MCDERMID
This story is developing. Check back for updates.