40,000 people lost power in New York City power outage that knocked out train stations, elevators, and traffic lights amid transformer fire

A massive power outage struck uptown Manhattan Saturday evening, leaving people stranded in elevators, without traffic lights, and facing massive train delays.

The New York City Fire Department told INSIDER the department was responding to a transformer fire at West 64th St. and West End Avenue.

Posts on social media showed people stranded in the neighborhoods, as the city’s fire department told INSIDER it was responding to numerous reports of power outages in a 20-block radius.

A massive power outage struck uptown Manhattan Saturday evening, leaving some stranded in elevators, without traffic lights, and facing massive train delays.

Frank Gibbon, a spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department, told INSIDER the department was responding to numerous reports of stuck elevators and subway stations without power in a 20-block radius and a transformer fire at West 54th St. and West End Avenue.

The city’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted that it had received reports of power outages across Manhattan and was “working to identify causes and keep trains moving.” A spokesperson for Con Edison, the city’s power provider, did not immediately return a request for comment.

We're getting reports of power outages in station complexes throughout Manhattan. We're working to identify causes and keep trains moving. More information to come. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 13, 2019

As of 7:50 p.m. Saturday, Con Edison’s power outage map showed more than 40,000 customers had lost service, showing clusters of outages in blocks above 44th street and below 71st street.

WABC-7 reported that NYPD is directing traffic manually at intersections with dark traffic lights.

CNBC journalist Natalie Zhang shared a photo of a half-darkened Times Square, which stretches from West 42nd to West 47th streets.

#Blackout in Manhattan. Half of Times Square remains on pic.twitter.com/vVW4n308g3 — Natalie Zhang (@nat_zhang) July 13, 2019

Those in the city’s Midtown and Upper West Side neighborhoods posted on social media that massive crowds had formed on the streets as Lincoln Center was evacuated.

Massive #PowerOutage in #NYC. Was watching The Farewell at AMC Lincoln Square when they ordered a mandatory evacuation pic.twitter.com/7Glb2rawNC — Ashton Mai (@ashtondmai) July 13, 2019

Power outages in the neighborhood’s train stations forced people to the streets to trek out of the affected areas.

The great migration: from an interrupted dinner at Columbus Circle turnstile all the way back to UWS… #poweroutage #NYC pic.twitter.com/lKAHzfdjeC — Tina Kim (@officialtinakim) July 13, 2019

One person tweeted from the inside of an elevator.

Power outage in parts of NYC! The view from an elevator stuck!????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/K4fXVofiVE — Richard R OConnor (@RCONY2) July 13, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

