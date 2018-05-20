How much it costs to rent in 28 Manhattan neighborhoods, ranked from the least expensive to the most

- source
- The cost of living in Manhattan is more than double the US average.
- The NYC cost of living is so high partly due to its exorbitant housing market – the average rent for a Manhattan apartment is $3,667.
- RENTCafé broke down the average rent for different Manhattan neighborhoods, and we ranked them from most to least affordable, from SoHo to the East Village.
City life comes with a lot of dollar signs – especially in Manhattan.
The cost of living in New York City is at least 68% higher than the US average, according to SmartAsset. If you think that’s a lot, the cost of living in Manhattan specifically is more than double the national average.
At the center of it all is New York City‘s high-cost housing market. Asking rents in New York City increased by 33% from December 2009 to June 2017 at roughly 3.9% a year, reports StreetEasy.
And while the NYC rental market has seen declining prices this year, the average rent for an apartment in Manhattan remains exorbitant at $3,667 – a 10% decrease compared to $4,085 the previous year. To put things in perspective, that’s only a few hundred dollars shy of the typical US worker’s average monthly income of $3,895.
That number is even more shocking considering that the average size for a Manhattan apartment is only 703 square feet.
Even then, some neighborhoods in Manhattan are notoriously more expensive than others. Rent in Battery Park City, for example, is 52% higher than the Manhattan average.
To highlight such differences, RENTCafé broke down the average rent in Manhattan neighborhoods for all rentals, one-bedroom apartments, and two-bedroom apartments. Using this data, we narrowed down the top 28 Manhattan neighborhoods according to the largest number of rental units overall (in apartment communities of 50 units or larger), which was provided by Yardi Matrix.
Scroll through below to see which Manhattan neighborhoods have the highest average rent, ranked from the least expensive to the most, from SoHo to the Upper East Side.
28. Washington Heights
All rentals: $2,176
One-bedroom: $1,980
Two-bedroom: $2,777
Number of rental units: 1,000-1,500
27. Roosevelt Island
All rentals: $3,379
One-bedroom: $3,211
Two-bedroom: $3,558
Number of rental units: 1,200-2,000
26. East Harlem
All rentals: $3,412
One-bedroom: $3,258
Two-bedroom: $3,471
Number of rental units: 1,700-2,500
25. Tudor City
All rentals: $3,287
One-bedroom: $3,501
Two-bedroom: $5,067
Number of rental units: 1,200-1,800
24. Theatre District — Times Square
All rentals: $3,839
One-bedroom: $3,634
Two-bedroom: $5,645
Number of rental units: 1,900-2,600
23. Clinton-Hell’s Kitchen
All rentals: $3,877
One-bedroom: $3,648
Two-bedroom: $5,674
Number of rental units: 8,400-10,000
22. Murray Hill
All rentals: $3,918
One-bedroom: $3,664
Two-bedroom: $5,528
Number of rental units: 4,000-5,100
21. Turtle Bay
All rentals: $3,948
One-bedroom: $3,706
Two-bedroom: $5,617
Number of rental units: 1,500-2,300
20. Kips Bay
All rentals: $3,951
One-bedroom: $3,740
Two-bedroom: $5,072
Number of rental units: 5,000-6,300
19. East Village
All rentals: $4,003
One-bedroom: $4,055
Two-bedroom: $6,042
Number of rental units: 1,000-1,500
18. NoMad
All rentals: $4,005
One-bedroom: $3,838
Two-bedroom: $5,275
Number of rental units: 1,800-2,500
17. Gramercy Park
All rentals: $4,005
One-bedroom: $4,112
Two-bedroom: $4,739
Number of rental units: 1,500-2,500
16. Flatiron District
All rentals: $4,050
One-bedroom: $4,122
Two-bedroom: $4,945
Number of rental units: 1,100-1,700
15. Greenwich Village
All rentals: $4,076
One-bedroom: $4,137
Two-bedroom: $6,376
Number of rental units:1,000-1,600
14. Garment District
All rentals: $4,128
One-bedroom: $3,978
Two-bedroom: $6,079
Number of rental units: 1,000-1,700
13. Financial District
All rentals: $4,128
One-bedroom: $4,131
Two-bedroom: $5,640
Number of rental units: 3,500-5,000
(TIE) 11. Yorkville
All rentals: $4,145
One-bedroom: $3,416
Two-bedroom: $5,702
Number of rental units: 4,500-6,000
(TIE) 11. Carnegie Hill
All rentals: $4,145
One-bedroom: $3,416
Two-bedroom: $5,702
Number of rental units: 1,500-2,000
10. Chelsea
All rentals: $4,173
One-bedroom: $4,162
Two-bedroom: $6,290
Number of rental units: 6,000-8,000
9. Hudson Yards
All rentals: $4,176
One-bedroom: $4,170
Two-bedroom: $6,365
Number of rental units: 1,200-1,800
8. Lenox Hill
All rentals: $4,250
One-bedroom: $4,068
Two-bedroom: $6,055
Number of rental units: 4,000-5,300
7. Civic Center
All rentals: $4,419
One-bedroom: $4,232
Two-bedroom: $6,305
Number of rental units: 1,800-3,000
6. Lincoln Square
All rentals: $4,644
One-bedroom: $4,018
Two-bedroom: $6,675
Number of rental units: 4,500-6,200
5. Upper West Side
All rentals: $4,697
One-bedroom: $3,976
Two-bedroom: $5,882
Number of rental units: 4,500-6,000
4. Manhattan Valley
All rentals: $4,707
One-bedroom: $3,367
Two-bedroom: $5,219
Number of rental units: 1,200-1,800
3. SoHo
All rentals: $5,287
One-bedroom: $4,097
Two-bedroom: $9,838
Number of rental units:1,500-2,500
2. Battery Park City
All rentals: $5,575
One-bedroom: $4,305
Two-bedroom: $6,600
Number of rental units: 1,000-1,600
1.Little Italy
All rentals: $6,013
One-bedroom: $4,389
Two-bedroom: $9,838
Number of rental units: 1,000-1,500