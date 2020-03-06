The Waldorf Astoria, one of Manhattan’s famous 5-star hotels, is selling condominiums for the first time ever. Here’s what the units will look like.

caption Waldorf Astoria New York. source The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria

Manhattan’s famous five-star hotel, Waldorf Astoria New York, is selling condominiums for the first time.

The first units are expected to be completed in 2022.

Prices of the units range from around $1.7 million to $18.5 million.

The hotel, named for the legendary Astor family and their hometown of Walldorf, Germany, is currently closed and undergoing renovations. When it reopens, it will be selling residences for the first time since it opened in 1931. Part of the renovation process includes converting 375 rooms into luxury condominiums, which are called The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria.

The prices of the condominiums range from around $1.7 million to $18.5 million apiece, and their residents will have exclusive access to over 50,000 square feet of amenities.

The renovation project began in 2014 and the first condos are expected to be completed in 2022. Keep reading for a look at the first condo renderings.

The Waldorf Astoria, successor to another legend ay hotel of the same name built in the 1890s, has stood on Manhattan’s Park Avenue since 1931 and has been known around the world for its level of luxury.

Currently, 375 rooms are being converted into luxury condominiums. They will be called The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria.

The first condos are expected to be ready in 2022.

There will be 2 residential lobbies and 6 residential elevators.

caption Rendered image of lobby in The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria. source The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria

Residents of The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria will have exclusive access to over 50,000 square feet of amenities.

The private amenities include a 25-meter pool, 4 private bars, a fitness center, and a billiards room.

caption Rendered image of a living room. source The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria

In addition, residents will also have access to the hotel’s 100,000 square feet of amenities.

The residential units and amenities are being designed by the high-end interior designer, Jean-Louis Deniot. The conversion project began in 2014.

The prices of the units for sale range from around $1.7 million to $18.5 million.

