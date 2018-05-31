A woman has been arrested and a man is on the run after a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was found dead in his car

caption Steven Wiggins, who is being urgently sought by Tennessee authorities over a deputy’s murder. source Tennesse Bureau of Investigation

Sergeant Daniel Baker, a sheriff’s deputy in Dickson County, Tennessee, was found shot dead in his car on Wednesday.

Police are hunting Steven Joshua Wiggins over the death. They say he is armed and dangerous.

Baker was last seen responding to a call on Wednesday morning, and later found dead in his car two miles away from where he was meant to be.

A woman, Erika Castro-Miles, has also been arrested on charges of first-degree murder.

Police have arrested a woman and are hunting an armed man after a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was found shot dead in his car.

Sergeant Daniel Baker was last seen on his way to investigate a suspicious vehicle in rural Dickson County, around 7 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

He was later found dead inside his car in a wooded area off Bear Creek Valley road, about two miles away from the location of the call.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Baker on its website, with the caption: “End of Watch: May 30th, 2018.”

caption Sergeant Daniel Baker, a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy who was found dead on Wednesday. source Dickson County Sheriff’s Office

caption A road near Bear Creek Valley Road, Dickson County, where Daniel Baker was found dead in his car. source Google Maps

Authorities have arrested a local woman, Erika Castro-Miles, and charged her with one count of first-degree murder.

The 38-year-old woman “participated in the incident,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said, although the precise role she they suspect she played has not been made clear.

caption Erika Castro-Miles, who was arrested for her involvement in the murder. source Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Another suspect, 31-year-old Steven Joshua Wiggins, is one the run. Police say Wiggins is “armed and very dangerous,” and have offered a $12,500 reward for information on him.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has also issued photos of Wiggins’ distinctive tattoos, warning: “If you spot him, do not confront him. Call 911 immediately!”

NEW PICTURES: Here are pictures of tattoos Steven Wiggins has on his arms and shoulders. Again, if you spot him, do not confront him. Call 911 immediately! MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/cBhAwnXcZI pic.twitter.com/tZ80EmUyqO — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 31, 2018

Wiggins is already wanted for aggravated assault and theft in a separate case, CBS news reported, citing a nearby police department.

Wiggins allegedly slapped a woman in the face, pulled out some of her hair, held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her if she called police, Kingston Springs Police Department said. He proceeded to take her keys and steal her car.