A woman has been arrested and a man is on the run after a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was found dead in his car

- Sergeant Daniel Baker, a sheriff’s deputy in Dickson County, Tennessee, was found shot dead in his car on Wednesday.
- Police are hunting Steven Joshua Wiggins over the death. They say he is armed and dangerous.
- Baker was last seen responding to a call on Wednesday morning, and later found dead in his car two miles away from where he was meant to be.
- A woman, Erika Castro-Miles, has also been arrested on charges of first-degree murder.
Police have arrested a woman and are hunting an armed man after a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was found shot dead in his car.
Sergeant Daniel Baker was last seen on his way to investigate a suspicious vehicle in rural Dickson County, around 7 a.m. local time on Wednesday.
He was later found dead inside his car in a wooded area off Bear Creek Valley road, about two miles away from the location of the call.
The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Baker on its website, with the caption: “End of Watch: May 30th, 2018.”
Authorities have arrested a local woman, Erika Castro-Miles, and charged her with one count of first-degree murder.
The 38-year-old woman “participated in the incident,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said, although the precise role she they suspect she played has not been made clear.
Another suspect, 31-year-old Steven Joshua Wiggins, is one the run. Police say Wiggins is “armed and very dangerous,” and have offered a $12,500 reward for information on him.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has also issued photos of Wiggins’ distinctive tattoos, warning: “If you spot him, do not confront him. Call 911 immediately!”
Wiggins is already wanted for aggravated assault and theft in a separate case, CBS news reported, citing a nearby police department.
Wiggins allegedly slapped a woman in the face, pulled out some of her hair, held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her if she called police, Kingston Springs Police Department said. He proceeded to take her keys and steal her car.