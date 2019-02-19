Manny Machado has agreed to one of the biggest contracts in sports history, but there is growing speculation that Bryce Harper will break the MLB record and surpass $325 million

source Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Manny Machado has agreed to the largest free-agent contract in North American sports history, signing a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

The record may be short-lived as speculation is growing that Bryce Harper will surpass Giancarlo Stanton’s $325 million contract, the largest for any player in MLB history.

The sports agent Scott Boras may have to get creative to push the final number over the record mark.

The Philadelphia Phillies are considered the favorite to land Harper.

One of MLB’s free agents that everybody has been watching closely has signed a record contract, and the next contract in the organization is expected to be even bigger.

Manny Machado has signed with the San Diego Padres, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that the contract is 10 years long and worth $300 million, making it one of the largest deals in sports history and a record for a free agent in North American sports.

One Padres executive denied that a deal was done. But the sportswriter Ken Rosenthal said “this likely is semantics.”

If the deal is a record, it may be short-lived.

Bryce Harper, another major free agent still on the market, may also be closing in on a contract. And there is a growing belief that it would break Giancarlo Stanton’s record for the largest contract in MLB history, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.

“It does seem like, in talking with sources, that Harper’s negotiations have accelerated,” Olney said during an appearance on “Get Up.” “In the last 48 hours, in talking with agents who are not involved in this process but are watching it like Wall Street brokers, and their assessment is that, yes, in the end, Bryce Harper will set a Major League Baseball record for the biggest deal ever.”

Stanton signed a 13-year, $325 million contract with the Miami Marlins after the 2014 season. Stanton was not a free agent at the time.

Olney also added that the Phillies are still the favorite to sign Harper.

Machado’s deal includes an opt-out after five years, according to Tim Brown of Yahoo. Olney speculated that the sports agent Scott Boras might have to be creative to get Harper over the $325 million mark.

“Whether it is some smoke-and-mirrors, deferred money, however, you know Scott Boras will work to get it over that $325 (million) and to set a new record,” Olney said.