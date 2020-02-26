3 YouTubers with more than 5 million combined subscribers opened up about how they never know if someone is using them for ‘clout’

caption What Manny MUA shares with his audience comes down to a gut feeling. source Presley Ann / Getty Images

YouTube stars Manny MUA, Kaiser Coby, and Plumbella spoke about how their online and offline lives compare at this year’s VidCon London.

Manny MUA, who has over 4.7 million subscribers, said he likes to share a lot with his audience, but this comes with downsides. Twice on dates, he has been asked to “collab” afterwards, he said.

Coby, who has over 400,000 subs, said she likes to be more private, especially as her family never signed up to be in the public eye.

She said the social media world can be a bit toxic, “and not everyone is ready for that.”

Plumbella, a streamer, said she has “no filter” so struggled to keep things from her audience of over 300,000. She’s even accidentally leaked her address a couple of times.

YouTube stars Manny MUA, Kaiser Coby, and Plumbella took part in a panel at this year’s VidCon London called “My Online Life vs. My Offline Life.” They discussed how they decide what to share with their fans and what to keep private, how to switch off from online, and whether being digital stars has impacted their personal lives.

Coby, a makeup guru, said she liked to keep her work life and personal life separate, mostly so her family and friends are kept away from it all.

“I signed up for this but they didn’t,” she said. “I don’t really like to involve my family and my friends and stuff because the social media world sometimes can be a bit toxic and not everyone is ready for that.”

She said she tends to find it hard to completely switch off because she’s always worrying about her followers and whether they’re missing her. She said she feels guilty leaving them without content, and the only way she can truly take a break is if she goes on holidays.

Manny MUA, real name Manny Gutierrez, reiterated what he told Insider in a recent interview – he likes to share a lot of his personal life, what he does day to day, and his mental health. He said he thinks it’s important to be open about things, even though he has over 4.7 million subscribers.

“I feel like it makes you more of a human being in a weird way,” he said. “I have a family, I have friends, I’m not a psycho. I show I have a normal life too.”

He doesn’t share everything, but what he chooses all just comes down to a gut feeling.

“Sometimes I feel more open and sometimes I feel more private, and that’s totally fine,” he said. “It ebbs and flows.”

Gamer Plumbella, real name Jesse McNamara, is best known for her videos where she plays The Sims. She streams all the time on Twitch three times a week, and posts two videos, so she finds it hard to keep anything from her audience of over 300,000. Even though this means she has accidentally leaked her address a couple of times.

“I don’t have a filter at all,” she said. “Everything that happens in my real life I talk about online, but especially with streaming – it’s such a one on one experience and it’s like live talking. I just get carried away sometimes.”

She said it’s often down to her confidence and her self esteem on any certain day.

“If I’m feeling quite confident I’m really open, whereas if I’m a little bit down, I share less,” she said.

One thing she’s started opening up about more is her autism. She said it’s great to have subscribers and even their parents contact her to say how much she’s helped them.

“They say ‘I can’t believe you have the same thing as me,'” she said.

Coby said she’s learned that sharing more with her followers can be a good thing. At one point last year her skin started breaking out and she feared people wouldn’t be interested in her makeup looks anymore.

“One day I just woke up and had loads of spots on my face, and I was like so scared because my canvass is my face,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what is going on? Will everyone still like me?'”

Her friends kept telling her to be honest about what was going on, so she posted about it on Instagram.

“I did get a few negative trolls, but the love and support I got from people, from my supporters, was phenomenal,” she said. “They were so encouraging. They really helped me through it. They were giving me recommendations, try this out, do this. I would do this, some would fail, some would succeed. and it was literally such an amazing experience.”

She said she’s still learning to trust people because having a large platform – over 400,000 subscribers – means she prefers to be around the people who knew her before her success.

“Making new friends and new relationships and stuff you never know people’s intentions,” she said. “People do sometimes have other agendas, using you for clout or status and stuff like that so it is a bit scary.”

Gutierrez learned this the hard way. He spoke about his dating life and how twice men had asked him to collab with them when the evening was over.

“So I would say my work life does affect my personal life in that way,” he said, “because you never really know if someone is trying to be in your life for the right reason.”

