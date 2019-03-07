This man’s mirror selfie created an optical illusion that is seriously freaking out the internet

caption Shawn Reischauer’s mirror selfie. source Shawn Reischauer/Instagram

Shawn Reischauer and his brother recorded a mirror selfie while shopping in a store, creating a trippy optical illusion.

It appears there are five versions of Reischauer, including one who is nowhere near a mirror.

Reischauer explains that he did not use a twin but instead it was a trick of his placement.

When Shawn Reischauer and his brother visited Illinois for the holidays, they took a mirror selfie video – and the result was not what they expected.

The video became a confusing optical illusion and went viral on Instagram, garnering over a million views (as reported on by Metro) in a couple of days and seriously baffling the internet.

In the video, you can see Reischauer looking at himself in a mirror until the camera zooms out to reveal another version of Reischauer looking at himself in a mirror. The camera zooms out again to show a third version of him until it pans to the right and shows a fourth Reischauer standing in front of no mirror.

Take a look at the confusing footage below.

“As silly as it may sound, boredom inspired us to make this video,” Reischauer told Metro. “We were home for the holidays and were shopping with our mom. In order to keep ourselves entertained while she was checking out, we made the video. Sometimes the best ideas come out of the most mundane or simple circumstances.”

One commenter asked, “What sorcery is this?” Another commented, “I’m literally rethinking everything right now.” But Reischauer said most of the commenters were sure that his brother was a twin, explaining the fourth and final shot of him. Reischauer assured them that his brother is actually two years older.

Read more: The internet is baffled by this optical illusion of a model who seems to have no legs

He explained that there were two mirrors facing each other in the store. His brother recorded into one mirror while Reischauer leaned on the opposite mirror behind him.

“The reflections make it appear that I am either in front of him, or next to him, which is why the last ‘me’ seems confusing,” he told Metro.

Since it wasn’t complicated to record, Reischauer said he was surprised by the amount of attention it got.

“From our perspective, it didn’t seem that complicated,” he told Metro, “but after viewing the video, we realized that we had pulled off something that was quite interesting.”