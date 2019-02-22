A $135 million mansion with 210 feet of private beach is one of the most expensive homes for sale in Florida, and it’s right down the street from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club

caption The Billionaires’ Row mansion has 210 feet of private beach. source Douglas Elliman

One of the most expensive homes currently for sale in Florida is a $135 million mansion in Palm Beach.

The Italian Renaissance-style estate is right down the street from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and billionaire Ken Griffin’s estate.

It includes 210 feet of private beach, a pool and cabana, a luxury fitness center, fruit orchards, canopies of Banyan trees, lush landscaped gardens, and a private boat dock.

At $135 million, a sprawling estate in Palm Beach is one of the most expensive homes for sale in Florida.

The property, which currently belongs to Broadway producer Terry Allen Kramer, includes 210 feet of private beach, fruit orchards, canopies of Banyan trees, a luxury fitness center, pool and cabana, lush gardens, and a private boat dock.

The mansion is located at 1295 S. Ocean Blvd. in the Billionaires Row area of Palm Beach, Florida, on South Ocean Boulevard, only half a mile from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. It’s also a neighbor of billionaire Ken Griffin, who spent $250 million assembling an estate on the same boulevard, as Business Insider’s Lina Batarags previously reported.

The listing agents are Gary Pohrer, Ashley McIntosh, Cara Coniglio McClure, Lisa Wilkinson, and Adam McPherson of Douglas Elliman.

Here’s a look at the expansive property.

At $135 million, a sprawling estate in the “Billionaires’ Row” area of Palm Beach, Florida, is one of the most expensive homes for sale in the state.

source Douglas Elliman

The property is only a one-minute drive or a 10-minute walk to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

It’s also a neighbor of billionaire Ken Griffin, who spent $250 million assembling an estate at 1265 S. Ocean Blvd.

source Google Maps

The property belongs to Broadway producer Terry Allen Kramer, who is known for producing shows like “Kinky Boots” and “Evita.”

caption Kramer at a party in New York City in 2008. source BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Along with her late husband, she had the estate built in 1995 to look like an Italian Renaissance-style palazzo.

source Douglas Elliman

The entrance to the estate, called “La Follia,” is marked by an opulent wrought-iron gate and a pair of elephant sculptures.

source Douglas Elliman

The driveway, shaded by a canopy of Banyan trees, leads to the porte cochere, a type of covered entrance.

source Douglas Elliman

The porte cochere allows residents to be protected from the elements between getting out of a car and going inside the house.

source Douglas Elliman

The limestone entrance foyer features 25-foot tall ceilings, a chandelier, and decorative archways.

source Douglas Elliman

The foyer opens into multiple living areas on the first floor.

source Douglas Elliman

The home offers 20,411 square feet of total living space.

source Douglas Elliman

A wood-paneled gentleman’s club room includes a fireplace and its own bar.

source Douglas Elliman

It was designed by renowned Palm Beach architect Jeffrey Smith.

source Douglas Elliman

The house has several dining areas, including a space with two round tables and a fireplace …

source Douglas Elliman

… and an even more intricate and light-filled space.

source Douglas Elliman

The kitchen features white cabinets and stainless steel appliances including a large gas range.

source Douglas Elliman

The main house comes with four private suites …

source Douglas Elliman

… with private bathrooms.

source Douglas Elliman

There’s one lavish master suite …

source Douglas Elliman

… with an exceptionally spacious en suite bathroom.

source Douglas Elliman

A fitness center is located near the pool area.

source Douglas Elliman

The home blends indoor and outdoor living with several living spaces that open to the outdoors.

source Douglas Elliman

Outside, you can find plenty of spaces for al fresco dining …

source Douglas Elliman

… or lounging and entertaining.

source Douglas Elliman

The guest wings overlook the estate’s pool …

source Douglas Elliman

… complete with a cabana and lounge chairs.

source Douglas Elliman

The estate’s listing notes that it was built 24 feet above sea level, allowing for unobstructed sea views.

source Douglas Elliman

Situated on a skinny strip of land between the sea and Lake Worth lagoon, the home is the only direct ocean-to-lake estate on Palm Beach, according to the listing.

source Douglas Elliman

La Follia comes with 210 feet of private beach …

source Douglas Elliman

… and lush, landscaped gardens.

source Douglas Elliman

If La Follia sells for its asking price of $135 million, it would be the most expensive home ever sold in Palm Beach. The previous record is held by the $95 million sale of Donald Trump’s Palm Beach home to Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev in 2008.

source Douglas Elliman

