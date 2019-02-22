A $135 million mansion with 210 feet of private beach is one of the most expensive homes for sale in Florida, and it’s right down the street from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club

- source
- One of the most expensive homes currently for sale in Florida is a $135 million mansion in Palm Beach.
- The Italian Renaissance-style estate is right down the street from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and billionaire Ken Griffin’s estate.
- It includes 210 feet of private beach, a pool and cabana, a luxury fitness center, fruit orchards, canopies of Banyan trees, lush landscaped gardens, and a private boat dock.
At $135 million, a sprawling estate in Palm Beach is one of the most expensive homes for sale in Florida.
The property, which currently belongs to Broadway producer Terry Allen Kramer, includes 210 feet of private beach, fruit orchards, canopies of Banyan trees, a luxury fitness center, pool and cabana, lush gardens, and a private boat dock.
The mansion is located at 1295 S. Ocean Blvd. in the Billionaires Row area of Palm Beach, Florida, on South Ocean Boulevard, only half a mile from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. It’s also a neighbor of billionaire Ken Griffin, who spent $250 million assembling an estate on the same boulevard, as Business Insider’s Lina Batarags previously reported.
The listing agents are Gary Pohrer, Ashley McIntosh, Cara Coniglio McClure, Lisa Wilkinson, and Adam McPherson of Douglas Elliman.
Here’s a look at the expansive property.
At $135 million, a sprawling estate in the "Billionaires' Row" area of Palm Beach, Florida, is one of the most expensive homes for sale in the state.
The property is only a one-minute drive or a 10-minute walk to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.
It’s also a neighbor of billionaire Ken Griffin, who spent $250 million assembling an estate at 1265 S. Ocean Blvd.
The property belongs to Broadway producer Terry Allen Kramer, who is known for producing shows like “Kinky Boots” and “Evita.”
Along with her late husband, she had the estate built in 1995 to look like an Italian Renaissance-style palazzo.
The entrance to the estate, called “La Follia,” is marked by an opulent wrought-iron gate and a pair of elephant sculptures.
The driveway, shaded by a canopy of Banyan trees, leads to the porte cochere, a type of covered entrance.
The porte cochere allows residents to be protected from the elements between getting out of a car and going inside the house.
The limestone entrance foyer features 25-foot tall ceilings, a chandelier, and decorative archways.
The foyer opens into multiple living areas on the first floor.
The home offers 20,411 square feet of total living space.
A wood-paneled gentleman’s club room includes a fireplace and its own bar.
It was designed by renowned Palm Beach architect Jeffrey Smith.
The house has several dining areas, including a space with two round tables and a fireplace …
… and an even more intricate and light-filled space.
The kitchen features white cabinets and stainless steel appliances including a large gas range.
The main house comes with four private suites …
… with private bathrooms.
There’s one lavish master suite …
… with an exceptionally spacious en suite bathroom.
A fitness center is located near the pool area.
The home blends indoor and outdoor living with several living spaces that open to the outdoors.
Outside, you can find plenty of spaces for al fresco dining …
… or lounging and entertaining.
The guest wings overlook the estate’s pool …
… complete with a cabana and lounge chairs.
The estate’s listing notes that it was built 24 feet above sea level, allowing for unobstructed sea views.
Situated on a skinny strip of land between the sea and Lake Worth lagoon, the home is the only direct ocean-to-lake estate on Palm Beach, according to the listing.
La Follia comes with 210 feet of private beach …
… and lush, landscaped gardens.
If La Follia sells for its asking price of $135 million, it would be the most expensive home ever sold in Palm Beach. The previous record is held by the $95 million sale of Donald Trump’s Palm Beach home to Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev in 2008.
