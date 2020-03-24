An LA mansion formerly owned by a fugitive Malaysian businessman was just sold for $18.5 million — take a look inside

source Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

This massive West Hollywood mansion was part of one of the biggest forfeiture cases in US history, Mansion Global reported.

The home was recently sold for $18.5 million to a local investor. It was previously owned by Jho Low – a fugitive Malaysian businessman who is wanted for the alleged theft of about $4.5 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Low reportedly bought the house for $39 million in 2012.

Low, as reported by Variety, is considered one of the world’s highest-profile fugitives. According to Mansion Global, he is believed to be hiding in China. Back in October, he forfeited about $700 million of his assets to the US government, of which $100 million was in the form of residential real estate located in New York, Los Angeles, and London.

According to Mansion Global, this Los Angeles compound is the first of the homes to sell.

Keep reading for a look inside the property, which spans 1.2 acres and includes everything from a glass-walled garage to a separate spa complex. Note that the pictures of the home are old and Low did damage to much of the interior, according to Variety.

From the outside, the house still has the 1980s-era look that it had when it was built for its original owner, actor Ricardo Montalban.

West Hollywood is a suburb in Los Angeles with a population of 36,384. According to Niche.com, the median home value there is $729,400.

According to Mansion Global, in October 2019, Low forfeited $700 million worth of his assets to the US government, of which $100 million was in the form of residential real estate located in New York, California, and London.

This LA mansion, according to Mansion Global, is the first of Low’s forfeited properties to sell.

It was represented by Ernie Carswell and Christopher Pickett of Douglas Elliman and sold for $18.5 million to a local investor.

According to the listing, the massive compound spans 1.2 acres and the main residence spans 13,000 square feet.

The property is loaded with amenities including a pool, a four-car, glass-walled garage, a separate spa complex, and a guest house.

According to Zillow, the main home has seven bathrooms ….

… and six bedrooms.

Mansion Global reported that the home needs a lot of work. Repairs are estimated to cost between $8 million to $12 million, and just restoring the pool will likely cost upwards of $1 million.