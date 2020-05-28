Many of Huawei P40 Pro’s insanely smart camera features blew me away – but ‘Remove Passerby’ wasn’t one of them

Huawei’s P40 Pro has an exciting feature that lets you remove people from photos, but I found the other new camera features way more useful and easier to use. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

It’s been close to two months since Huawei’s flagship P40 Pro launched in Singapore, but it continues to have one of the best smartphone cameras around.

Priced at S$1,448, the 6.58-inch P40 Pro is cheaper than Apple’s iPhone 11 series, but also comes without any Google apps. Instead, users have access to the Huawei AppGallery, which does not contain any Google- or Facebook-owned apps.

It’s not the end of the world for social media addicts though. You can still download Facebook and Instagram via third-party sites, but at your own risk.

Besides, what anyone really cares about these days is how good a photo their smartphones can take, right?

It is in this respect that the Huawei P40 Pro – with its rear quad Leica lens system and a selfie and depth camera on the front – packs a whole lot of punch. It has a whole range of new smart features that givers users more control over their shots – including a function that lets you remove people from photos.

Read also: Huawei’s new P40 phones let you remove people from photos – and the Pro version costs less than S$1,500

Here are the insanely smart features I was most excited to try on the P40 Pro, and how they performed in real life.

Spoiler: not everything was as mind-blowing as expected.

Let’s start with the feature I was most excited to try: “Remove Passerby”.

Huawei said in March that it had given its P40 Pro an artificial intelligence (AI) boost that could remove entire human beings out of photos.

Often a victim of photo-bombing, this was the camera function I had the highest hopes for. Unfortunately, it didn’t work as well as I was hoping it would.

More often than not, I would get an error message telling me that there were no passers-by detected in my photo…

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

…even though there were indeed passers-by captured.

caption Note: This image has been blurred to protect the identity of the unsuspecting passerby. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Out of over a hundred tries, I managed to get Huawei’s software to remove human beings from my photos only twice.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

And even then, the results were not perfect.

caption You can still see the passer-by’s arms floating mid-air in the background. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Still, the fact that Huawei even developed such a feature is impressive. Here’s another photo I managed to remove a passer-by from.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The removal isn’t clean, but to be fair, one has to zoom in real close to notice that.

caption Also, only one of two passers-by were removed. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Another feature – “Remove Reflection” – fared much better.

Here’s a photo I took of a semi-reflective surface.

caption Before “Remove Reflection” was applied. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

And here’s what it looks like after I applied the “Remove Reflection” tool.

caption You can’t even tell I was there! source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Another favourite editing tool of mine was the “Demist” feature.

I couldn’t find much information on what this does, but I found its results outstanding. Here’s one example:

caption Here’s a photo of the “before”. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

In this photo, the “Demist” tool brightened colours, strengthened contrast and defined the subject a lot more.

The resulting photos were often beautifully high-definition, with strong but well-balanced and natural-looking colours.

caption This is the “after”. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The best part about these smart camera features is that they’re all just a click away, and don’t require much toggling on the user’s part. Here’s how easy it was to “demist” photos on the P40 Pro:

Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The P40 Pro also comes with added zoom functionalities. It is able to zoom up to 50x, up from the previous 30x.

caption A 50x zoom on the P40 Pro (left) compared to the 30x zoom on the Mate XS. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Everyone loves a moon zoom, so here’s one:

caption What it actually looks like… source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

…versus what it looks like with the 50x zoom. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The zoom function is incredible, even at night.

caption What the tiny light in the distance looks like in person… source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

…versus what it looks like with 50x zoom. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Speaking of night shots, the P40 Pro does an excellent job capturing colours and details even in low-light settings.

caption It didn’t even look this clear in real life. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The lighting in photos taken at night was spectacular, and I don’t think I would have been able to tell this was taken on a smartphone.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Daytime photos were splendid too.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

I was especially impressed with how the camera captured animals and made them look full of life even in still photos.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Another new feature on the P40 Pro that left a good impression was the directional audio zoom in video recording. What this does is allow the user to amplify sound coming from a single source while zooming in on the subject in a video.

As you can see (or hear) in the video below, the whirring of the desk fan gets louder as the camera zooms in to focus on it.

And although there is music playing from a laptop around 2m away, it remains at the around same volume throughout the video. Essentially, only sound from the fan is amplified, and all other background noises coming from other directions are left alone.

Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Last but not least: this may not be a new camera feature for Huawei, but its monochrome option never fails to disappoint.

Unlike the black and white or grayscale functions on other cameras, Huawei’s monochrome photos automatically provide a Leica-quality finish to images.