Maps from US and Iran give contradictory locations for US drone that got shot down

caption An overlay image showing where Iran says the US drone was while it was shot down (in yellow), and where the US says it was (in blue). The red dot shows where Iran fired its missile launcher at the drone, according to the US Department of Defense. source Javad Zarif/Twitter; Department of Defense; Business Insider

The US and Iran disagree on whether Tehran had the right to shoot down a US Navy drone on Thursday morning.

Iran says it shot down the drone because it entered Iranian airspace, while the US maintains that the drone was shot down in international airspace.

Both sides have released maps with contradicting locations marking where the drone was shot down, which show many miles of sea between them.

Iran shot down a US Navy RQ-4 on Thursday, claiming that it had violated Iran’s airspace.

The US denies that the drone crossed into Iran’s territory, and says it stuck to international waters.

As tensions over the incident escalated, both the US and Iran issued more details over where they say the drone was, including a map of its final location before being shot out of the sky.

Here are the two maps in a gif, showing the two locations side-by-side.

The Strait of Hormuz is around 50 miles wide at the point where the drone was hit. The locations are not precise enough for precise measurements, but the two locations appear to be at least 10 miles apart.

These maps, from the US (light sea) and Iran (dark sea), show their contradictory locations for the US drone that got shot down on Thurs. The technicality over whether the drone was in US or Iranian airspace determines whether Iran had the right to shoot down the drone. pic.twitter.com/hMODXS7d4c — Alexandra Ma (@AlexandraMa15) June 21, 2019

In more detail, here is the Pentagon’s map. The blue dot, marked “UAV Shoot-down Location,” indicates where the US says the drone was shot down.

The red dot, marked “SoH SAM Launch Site,” indicates where the US says Iran fired the missile.

And here are Zarif’s maps. The yellow dot in the second image indicates where Iran says the drone was shot down.

At 00:14 US drone took off from UAE in stealth mode & violated Iranian airspace. It was targeted at 04:05 at the coordinates (25°59'43"N 57°02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak. We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down. pic.twitter.com/pJ34Tysmsg — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 20, 2019

Iran’s IRIB news agency on Friday aired footage of what it says is the wreckage from the US drone that it shot down on Thursday, suggesting that Tehran got hold of the fragments before Washington did.