These are all the places Taylor Swift claims to visit in her new song ‘London Boy,’ and how long it would take her to get to them

Taylor Swift’s new track “London Boy” has attracted plenty of attention.

It’s the 11th track on her seventh studio album “Lover,” which leaked a day before its official release.

The song is a clear nod to Swift falling in love with her English boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

However, fans have been quick to point out that it would be next to impossible (or at least extremely tiring) to visit all of the London locations Swift name-drops throughout the song.

We’ve mapped out all of the spots she visits in “London Boy” and how long it would take to get there.

Fans are already calling Taylor Swift’s seventh studio album, “Lover,” the best of her career – but many are fixated on the lyrics of track 11, “London Boy.”

The album’s 18 songs, which Swift recently called a “love letter to love” in an interview with Vogue, were leaked a day before its official release (Friday).

Fitting with this theme, “London Boy” is a clear nod to Swift falling in love with her English boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Lines like “Home is where the heart is / but that’s not where mine is,” and “Darling, I fancy you” are interspersed with plenty of typically British mentions like “best mates,” “high tea,” and “a rainy cab ride.”

However, fans have been quick to notice that it would be next to impossible (or at least extremely tiring) to visit all of the London locations – eight, to be exact – which Swift name-drops throughout the song.

“Taylor Swift’s ‘London Boy’ is super-nice, but the idea of doing Shoreditch in the afternoon, Brixton in the evening and then back to Highgate is giving me major London Underground anxiety,” tweeted one fan named Neil Studd.

To put the matter to rest, we’ve rounded up all of the places Swift visits throughout the track – and how long it would take you to travel to each one.

Swift mentions eight different London locations throughout the song. This map shows you just how far apart they all are — the most northern stamp, Highgate, is roughly an hour’s drive from Brixton, the most southern stamp.

source Google Maps

The first mention is of the tourist-packed Camden Market in north London, about which Swift says: “I enjoy walking Camden Market in the afternoon” — something few real Londoners would be heard saying.

Next, she sings: “Took me back to Highgate, met all of his best mates,” referring to another neighborhood in north London which is famous for its cemetery. The drive from Camden Market to Highgate takes rough 12 minutes, 15 in traffic, or it takes about 25 minutes via public transport.

source Google Maps / Gary Perkin via Shutterstock

Then, it’s: “I love high tea, stories from uni, and the West End,” referring to London’s theatre district — another spot where you simply cannot avoid hordes of tourists. Highgate to the West End is a 30 to 40 minutes drive depending on traffic, and would take 35 to 40 minutes on public transport.

source Google Maps / Shutterstock via IR Stone

“I enjoy nights in Brixton, Shoreditch in the afternoon,” Swift continues, referring to two trendy London spots that are an hour apart via public transport, or would take 50 minutes to reach in a car. Sounds like a stressful half a day.

source Google Maps

But Swift’s not done — “So please show me Hackney,” she sings, referring to another east London location, which is 45 minutes from Brixton on the tube, or closer to an hour with traffic in the car.

source Google Maps / Paolo Paradiso via Shutterstock

“Doesn’t have to be Louis V up on Bond Street,” she continues, likely meaning New Bond Street, the luxury shopping street in West London where you’ll find Louis Vuitton and countless other designers. This, again, is a 30-minute drive from Hackney, or 50 minutes on public transport.

source Google Maps / Willy Barton via Shutterstock

Finally, Swift might be the first person who knows London to ever say the words: “I enjoy walking SoHo,” referring to the buzzing area (which is, conveniently, just a 10 minute walk from New Bond Street) known for its eclectic mix of tourists, shops, and clubs.

source Google Maps / christo mitkov christov via Shutterstock

All in all, to visit all of the places Swift sings about in “London Boy,” she’d be looking at at least three hours of travel time alone. Let’s hope she has a lot of time to kill in the capital.