This map shows which states in the US are competing to top California-based Uber’s $15.7 billion in equity funding

source CB Insights

With $15.7 billion in equity funding, Uber is the most highly-funded tech startup in the United States.

This map by CB Insights shows that there’s plenty of money to go around.

Florida’s Magic Leap, an augmented reality has raised $2.4 billion in funding, while Illinois’s’ Avant, a financial technology company has raised $655 million, and Georgia’s Kabbage, an online lending platform that has raised $490 million.

With $15.7 billion in equity funding in its pocket, the San Francisco, California-based ride-hailing company Uber has raised more money than any other tech startup in the country. But California isn’t the only state in the union harboring highly-funded tech startups.

caption Upserve CEO Sheryl Hoskins runs the most highly-funded startup in Rhode Island. source Upserve

In this graphic, research firm CB Insights identified the most highly-funded companies in each of the 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. Some of those companies include Florida’s Magic Leap, an augmented reality company that’s disclosed $2.4 billion in funding, Illinois’ Avant, a financial technology company that’s raised $655 million, and Georgia’s Kabbage, an online lending platform that has raised $490 million.

The list also includes ten different unicorns – companies valued over $1 billion – from Washington, D.C.’s Vox Media to Utah’s InsideSales.com.

While hge amounts of equity funding can be found across the country, three of the states didn’t have any companies that fit CB Insight’s full criteria, which required that companies have raised at least $1 million in equity funding since January 2014. Those states are Alaska, Mississippi, and Wyoming.

Alaska’s Resource Data, for instance, has raised $1.59 million in equity funding, but it’s raised the sum through multiple small angel rounds.

