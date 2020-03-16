Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort is being deep cleaned after multiple coronavirus cases but will resume dinner services within days

caption A police boat patrols in front of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 17, 2019. source Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is closed on Monday for deep cleaning after at least three recent visitors tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reported.

Resort members were informed of the closure in an email.

Mar-a-Lago, which the president frequently visits, is expected to resume dinner service on Tuesday, according to the report.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Mar-a-Lago, the resort owned by President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, is closed Monday for deep cleaning after at least three people who were recently on the property tested positive for COVID-19, a member of the club told CNN. But the resort is expected to re-open for the rest of the week.

On March 8, one person who attended an event hosted by Trump Victory, a GOP campaign committee, tested positive for the virus, according to a Washington Post report. CNN said that the event, which had about 900 attendees, featured a speech by the president, who also participated in a photo line.

About 70-100 people participated in the photo line, according to CNN, though a Trump campaign spokesperson said there was “no interaction” between the infected person and the president at that event.

The Trump campaign last week canceled a campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconson “out of an abundance of caution because of the coronavirus outbreak,” though the president said earlier in March that his rallies wouldn’t be impacted by the epedemic. The campaigns of Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden have also canceled in-person campaign events over COVID-19 concerns and social distancing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

Since coming into contact with people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, Trump last weekend was tested and the White House has since announced he tested negative for coronavirus.

According to the CNN report, members of the resort were notified via email the club would be closed Monday for cleaning. Mar-a-Lago patrons were told dinner services would proceed as usual Tuesday through Friday, according to the report.

Restaurants, bars, and clubs nationwide have closed nationwide as states mandate social distancing. Some states, like Ohio, Illinois, and Washington have mandated such establishments restrict services or close entirely. Some 14 resorts along the Las Vegas Strip have announced they will temporarily close beginning Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Representatives for Mar-a-Lago did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

Read more:

More than a dozen hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip will shutter temporarily to control spread of coronavirus

Apple’s culture of secrecy is making it hard for employees to work remotely during the coronavirus outbreak, report says

The coronavirus is scary to millennials because it shows us how old our parents are

Bill de Blasio says the coronavirus pandemic is ‘one part the Great Recession, one part the Great Depression, one part the 1918 flu epidemic’