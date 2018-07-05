These are the books that early Facebook investor Marc Andreessen thinks everyone should read right now

caption Marc Andreessen of Andreessen Horowitz. source Stuart Isett/Fortune Global Forum

Silicon Valley investor and once-prolific tweeter Marc Andreessen is back on Twitter with a new avatar – it’s a bald Charlie Brown clutching a book – and a summer reading list.

Andreessen, cofounder of buzzy venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, abruptly left Twitter in the fall of 2016, deleting all his tweets after writing, “Taking a Twitter break!”

The early Facebook investor and creator of the first popular web browser had been well known for his authoritative Twitter presence, firing off tweetstorms and retweeting messages about tech, economics, and politics, at all hours of the day. Andreessen has nearly 700,000 followers on the social media site.

Now he’s back, if only to share a summer reading list.

He tweeted on Thursday, “Thread: Books I’ve recently read and recommend.”

Here they are:

“Thinking, Fast and Slow” by Daniel Kahneman (2013)

Andreessen says: “Captivating dive into human decision making, marred by inclusion of several/many? psychology studies that fail to replicate. Will stand as a cautionary tale?”

“Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don’t Have All the Facts” by Annie Duke (2018)

Andreessen says: “Compact guide to probabilistic domains like poker, or venture capital. Best articulation of ‘resulting,’ drawing bad conclusions from confusing process and outcome. Recommend for people operating in the real world.”

“Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling” by Amy Chozick (2018)

Andreessen says: “On the bus/in the plane with the Hillary campaign. Revealing in many dimensions at once, and highly entertaining. Best book on the 2016 campaign so far?”

“The Spider Network: How a Math Genius and a Gang of Scheming Bankers Pulled Off One of the Greatest Scams in History” by David Enrich (2018)

Andreessen says: “‘Billions’-esque saga of global financial market manipulation, at mind-boggling scale and hiding in plain sight, by a small cabal of bankers in London.”

“A Guide to the Good Life: The Ancient Art of Stoic Joy” by William B. Irvine (2008)

Andreessen says: “Best (?) walk through the ancient/current philosophy of Stoicism. You can’t control other people but you can control yourself, so do that.”

“The Courage to Be Disliked: The Japanese Phenomenon That Shows You How to Change Your Life and Achieve Real Happiness” by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga (2018)

Andreessen says: “Smash hit in Japan, and easy to see why. Adlerian psychologist meets Stoic philosophy in Socratic dialogue. Compelling from front to back. Highly recommend.”

“All Out War: The Full Story of How Brexit Sank Britain’s Political Class” by Tim Shipman (2016)

Andreessen says: “Inside story of how Britain decided to exit the EU. Economic self-destruction or national liberation? Repercussions to play out for decades.”

“When the Wolves Bite: Two Billionaires, One Company, and an Epic Wall Street Battle” by Scott Wapner (2018)

Andreessen says: “‘Wall Street’-esque battle between Bill Ackman and Carl Icahn over unlikely target Herbalife. Sip a delicious Herbal Aloe Shake while reading.”

“But What If We’re Wrong?: Thinking About the Present As If It Were the Past” by Chuck Klosterman (2017)

Andreessen says: “Wide-ranging meditation on how to think about the reality that we’re probably wrong about most things we believe. Hard to read and not emerge humbled.”

“The Strange Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam” by Douglas Murray (2018)

Andreessen says: “One perspective on the politics of immigration in Europe, playing out in real time, e.g. Merkel almost getting deposed days ago. Confusing on multiple levels from US perspective.”

“A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership” by James Comey (2018)

Andreessen says: “Certainly the story is well known, but given author’s propensity to post photos of himself wearing running shoes in Iowa, potentially relevant again starting next year?”

“Expert Political Judgment: How Good Is It? How Can We Know?” by Philip Tetlock (2006)

Andreessen says: “Is the future knowable, and by whom? All pundits and commentators should publish their prediction track records, yet don’t. What to pay attention to and what to ignore.”

“Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Anatomy of Intrigue” by Ryan Holiday (2018)

Andreessen says: “Skin in the game as conflict of interest, or as attaching one’s livelihood to one’s speech? Who to listen to, and why. Ideal counterpart of @PTetlock’s Expert Political Judgement.”

“12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (2018)

Andreessen says: “A bracing disassembly and reconstruction of a theory of individual progress in the modern world. Fascinating compare and contrast with The Courage to Be Disliked.”

“Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle between Marvel and DC” by Reed Tucker (2017)

Andreessen says: “Spellbinding creative and business history of the incredibly imaginative comic book industry in the decades before it ate Hollywood.”

“Hacks: The InsideStory of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House” by Donna Brazile (2017)

Andreessen says: “Visceral, raw, you-are-there recounting of living through the hack attacks and resulting meltdown of the DNC in 2016.”

