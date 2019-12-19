Marc Anthony’s $7 million yacht caught fire and capsized in Miami — here’s what happened

caption Singer Marc Anthony’s yacht caught fire Wednesday night in Miami and capsized. source Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Marc Anthony’s 120-foot long yacht caught fire and capsized Wednesday night in Miami.

No one was harmed by the fire, which took two hours for firefighters to get under control.

The yacht was worth an estimated $7 million, Yahoo reported.

At 7:30 p.m., Miami Fire Rescue responded to the fire, which was docked at a marina on Watson Island. Two fireboats initially arrived at the sight of the yacht already engulfed in flames.

The team worked to extinguish the fire before it could spread to other boats docked at the marina.

“Boat fires can quickly go from a small compartment fire into an unstoppable blaze in a matter of minutes because of the material found onboard these vessels,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a statement.

The firefighters used an oil-absorbent to soak up oil on the surface of the water in order to decrease potential negative environmental impacts, according to Miami-Dade.

There were no reported injuries, although two crew members were aboard the yacht during the time of the fire.

Keep scrolling to see photos taken by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue of the yacht in flames:

The yacht was worth about $7 million, according to Yahoo.

It was named “Andiamo”, which translates to “let’s go” in Italian.

Flames were under control in two hours with the help of more than 45 firefighters.

The yacht was 36.6 meters, about 120 feet, long, according to Boat International.

Andiamo has six passenger rooms, one master bedroom, five double rooms, and one twin room.

The Grammy-winning singer was not on board during the time of the fire, a representative told USA Today.

The cause of the fire has not yet been publicly announced.