Take a look inside the gala Marc Benioff hosted for USC, where the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed, James Corden emceed, and billionaires dined with Ashton Kutcher

- Marc Benioff hosted the fourth Rebels With A Cause Gala at The Water Garden in Santa Monica on Thursday, a representative for USC told Business Insider.
- At the last Rebels With A Cause Gala in 2016, Benioff’s friend and former boss Larry Ellison made a $200 million donation to USC; at this year’s gala, he was honored for the donation.
- The event raised over $12 million for the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC.
Marc and Lynne Benioff know how to throw a party.
The billionaire couple hosted the fourth annual Rebels With a Cause Gala on Thursday in a Santa Monica office park. The event benefited research at USC’s Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine. Ellison – a close friend and former mentor of Benioff’s – was there alongside Ashton Kutcher and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Keep reading to take a look inside the event, which is held every third year and always benefits cancer research.
The Gala was held in the Los Angeles area in Santa Monica, California …
… in the courtyard of an office park called The Water Garden.
A gated entrance flanked by security guards kept onlookers from wandering inside.
The glass tables were decorated with silver accessories and white flowers; the event was designed by AOO Events.
Women also walked the event wearing lampshades.
Marc and Lynne Benioff hosted.
Guests included Ashton Kutcher and USC research Dr. David Agus’ children …
… original Fab 5 member Jai Rodriguez …
… Japanese musician Yoshiki Hayashi …
… Barry Manilow and Lorna Luft …
… and Canadian musician David Foster and his daughter, 90210 star Sara Foster.
The elder Foster performed at the event …
… as did the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
James Corden was the gala’s emcee.
The 350 guests were served dinner …
… and signature cocktails called “Love” and “Hope,” inspired by the cancer research the event was planned to fund.
A representative of USC told Business Insider the event’s 350 guests paid between $1,000 for a single ticket and $100,000 for a table to attend.
At this year’s gala, Ellison was honored for the $200 million donation he made to USC at the last Rebels With A Cause Gala in 2016. He received a standing ovation.
“[He’s] one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met,” Agus said of Ellison while presenting the award. “Every day I thank him for his love for discourse to push for knowledge and truth. I thank him for allowing me to learn from him. Cancer continues to affect us all and we’re obligated to think outside of the box. With Ellison’s support and the $12.1 million raised this evening, we’re able to continue developing innovative programs at the Ellison Institute that our patients need today.”
The award itself was designed by Chopard.
Benioff and Ellison have a 30-year bromance that began when Ellison took Benioff under his wing and turned Benioff into a star executive at Oracle.
All in all, the event raised over $12 million for the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC.
