Take a look inside the gala Marc Benioff hosted for USC, where the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed, James Corden emceed, and billionaires dined with Ashton Kutcher

caption Billionaire Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff and actor and investor Ashton Kutcher pose for a photo at the 4th Rebels With A Cause Gala on October 24. source Steve Cohn / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

Marc Benioff hosted the fourth Rebels With A Cause Gala at The Water Garden in Santa Monica on Thursday, a representative for USC told Business Insider.

at The Water Garden in Santa Monica on Thursday, a representative for USC told Business Insider. At the last Rebels With A Cause Gala in 2016, Benioff’s friend and former boss Larry Ellison made a $200 million donation to USC; at this year’s gala, he was honored for the donation.

The event raised over $12 million for the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC.

Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC. Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Marc and Lynne Benioff know how to throw a party.

The billionaire couple hosted the fourth annual Rebels With a Cause Gala on Thursday in a Santa Monica office park. The event benefited research at USC’s Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine. Ellison – a close friend and former mentor of Benioff’s – was there alongside Ashton Kutcher and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Keep reading to take a look inside the event, which is held every third year and always benefits cancer research.

The Gala was held in the Los Angeles area in Santa Monica, California …

caption Santa Monica, California. source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

… in the courtyard of an office park called The Water Garden.

source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

A gated entrance flanked by security guards kept onlookers from wandering inside.

caption Rebels With A Cause Gala. source AOO Events

The glass tables were decorated with silver accessories and white flowers; the event was designed by AOO Events.

source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

Women also walked the event wearing lampshades.

caption “Lamp Ladies” at the 4th Rebels With A Cause Gala. source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

Marc and Lynne Benioff hosted.

caption Lynne Benioff and Marc Benioff. source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

Guests included Ashton Kutcher and USC research Dr. David Agus’ children …

caption Ashton Kutcher (center) poses with the children of USC researcher Dr. David Agus, Miles and Sydney Agus. source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

… original Fab 5 member Jai Rodriguez …

caption Jai Rodriguez. source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

… Japanese musician Yoshiki Hayashi …

caption Yoshiki Hayashi source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

… Barry Manilow and Lorna Luft …

caption Barry Manilow and Lorna Luft source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

… and Canadian musician David Foster and his daughter, 90210 star Sara Foster.

caption Sara Foster and David Foster. source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

The elder Foster performed at the event …

caption David Foster performs at Rebels With A Cause. source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

… as did the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

caption The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform. source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

James Corden was the gala’s emcee.

caption James Corden source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

The 350 guests were served dinner …

source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

… and signature cocktails called “Love” and “Hope,” inspired by the cancer research the event was planned to fund.

source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

A representative of USC told Business Insider the event’s 350 guests paid between $1,000 for a single ticket and $100,000 for a table to attend.

source AOO Events

At this year’s gala, Ellison was honored for the $200 million donation he made to USC at the last Rebels With A Cause Gala in 2016. He received a standing ovation.

caption Dr. David Agus presents Rebels With A Cause Award to Larry Ellison. source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

“[He’s] one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met,” Agus said of Ellison while presenting the award. “Every day I thank him for his love for discourse to push for knowledge and truth. I thank him for allowing me to learn from him. Cancer continues to affect us all and we’re obligated to think outside of the box. With Ellison’s support and the $12.1 million raised this evening, we’re able to continue developing innovative programs at the Ellison Institute that our patients need today.”

caption Dr. David Agus presenting. source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

The award itself was designed by Chopard.

caption The Rebels With A Cause award. source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

Benioff and Ellison have a 30-year bromance that began when Ellison took Benioff under his wing and turned Benioff into a star executive at Oracle.

caption Yoshiki Hayashi, Marc Benioff and Larry Ellison. source Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

Source: Business Insider

All in all, the event raised over $12 million for the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC.