Marc Benioff invited Elon Musk to come dig tunnels in San Francisco for a new transportation system and the Tesla founder accepted: ‘Sure, we can do it’

On Tuesday, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff took to Twitter to invoke the help of Elon Musk.

Benioff asked Musk if his Boring Company could come to San Francisco and help improve the city’s transportation system.

The Boring Company (a subsidiary of SpaceX) has created its first “test tunnel” under the streets of Los Angeles to help prove out its tunnel system, meant to alleviate city traffic.

Musk nonchalantly agreed to Benioff’s request.

Before votes could even be counted on Tuesday in San Francisco for the highly debated Proposition C – which would tax the city’s largest corporations to provide more funding to homeless services – the measure’s number one backer, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, was already on to the next issue: transportation.

This time, however, instead of personally spending over $2 million to support a ballot measure, he took to Twitter and invoked the help of none other than Elon Musk.

Elon @elonmusk can you & @boringcompany help us in San Francisco? We will have a cool new transit center soon, but we need rapid transportation from Downtown to the Ocean, Marin Country, East Bay, San Jose, & LA. Bullet train too far away! Can you do it? https://t.co/F810cd3LaG — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) November 6, 2018

The tweet was a reply to the video Musk posted last Saturday, showing off the tunnel that The Boring Company (a subsidiary of Musk’s SpaceX) had created under the streets of Los Angeles. The project is the company’s “test tunnel,” used to demonstrate how its “pod” vehicles and “lifts” will work.

The Boring Company’s overall purpose is to create alternative modes of transportation to help reduce city traffic.

A little over an hour after Benioff’s request to have the Boring Company build similar tunnels throughout the Bay Area – and even one that extended over 350 miles south to Los Angeles – Elon agreed, nonchalantly.

Sure, we can do it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2018

The Boring Company did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

In 2008, California voters passed Proposition 1A which earmarked $9 billion to initiate construction on a high-speed rail system that would connect San Francisco to Los Angeles. Construction for that project has already begun.