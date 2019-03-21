Here are the Final Four picks of 17 Wall Street titans

- source
- Lance King/Getty Images
- March Madness 2019 tipped off on Thursday.
- Each year Bloomberg runs a celebrity bracket challenge where participants donate $10,000 to charity and play for the cause of their choice.
- Business Insider highlighted the Final Four picks of 17 Wall Street titans.
The road to the Final Four began on Thursday, and each year Bloomberg holds a bracket challenge where celebrity contestants each donate $10,000 for charity and play for a cause of their choice. This year’s challenge has 52 contestants playing for a total of $520,000 that will be divvied up between the three most accurate brackets.
Of the 17 brackets from Wall Streeters highlighted by Business Insider, Duke was picked by nine to win the national championship. Atlantic Coast Conference rival Virginia was the second-most popular pick at five.
Three of the contestants, Ken Moelis, Glenn Youngkin, and Cliff Asness choose all four number-one seeds to make it to the Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Without further ado, here are the picks of 17 Wall Street titans:
Bill Ackman
- source
- Reuters/ Brian Snyder
Firm: Pershing Square
Charity: First Robotics Competition
National Champion: Michigan
Runner Up: Kentucky
Other Final Four picks: Duke, Tennessee
Source: Bloomberg
Mike Novogratz
- source
- Reuters/ Rick Wilking
Firm: Galaxy Digital Holdings
Charity: The Bail Project
National Champion: Duke
Runner Up: Houston
Other Final Four picks: Gonzaga, Tennessee
Source: Bloomberg
Jim Chanos
- source
- Bloomberg TV screenshot
Firm: Kynikos Associates
Charity: Medicins Du Monde
National Champion: Virginia
Runner Up: Michigan State
Other Final Four picks: Gonzaga, Auburn
Source: Bloomberg
David Einhorn
- source
- Reuters/ Brendan McDermid
Firm: Greenlight Capital
Charity: StoryCorps
National Champion: Duke
Runner Up: North Carolina
Other Final Four picks: Texas Tech, Virginia
Source: Bloomberg
Paul Tudor Jones
- source
- Reuters/ Eduardo Munoz
Firm: Tudor Investment
Charity: Robin Hood
National Champion: Virginia
Runner Up: Gonzaga
Other Final Four picks: Duke, Kentucky
Source: Bloomberg
Ken Moelis
- source
- REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Firm: Moelis & Co.
Charity: Children of Fallen Patriots
National Champion: Virginia
Runner Up: Duke
Other Final Four picks: Gonzaga, North Carolina
Source: Bloomberg
Suzanne Donohue
- source
- KKR
Firm: KKR
Charity: The Child Mind Institute
National Champion: Gonzaga
Runner Up: Kentucky
Other Final Four picks: Michigan State, Villanova
Source: Bloomberg
Ken Griffin
- source
- Screenshot YouTube/Milken Institute
Firm: Citadel
Charity: Robin Hood
National Champion: Duke
Runner Up: North Carolina
Other Final Four picks: Gonzaga, Tennessee
Source: Bloomberg
Gary Cohn
- source
- Getty Images
Firm: GDCO
Charity: DREAM
National Champion: Duke
Runner Up: North Carolina
Other Final Four picks: Michigan, Purdue
Source: Bloomberg
David Solomon
- source
- Crains New York
Firm: Goldman Sachs
Charity: Shatterproof
National Champion: Virginia
Runner Up: Duke
Other Final Four picks: Gonzaga, Kentucky
Source: Bloomberg
Marc Lasry
- source
- Twitter.com/AlexanderLasry
Title: Avenue Capital Group
Charity: Hoops20
National Champion: North Carolina
Runner Up: Duke
Other Final Four picks: Texas Tech, Kansas State
Source: Bloomberg
Jimmy Dunne
- source
- Reuters/ Brendan McDermid
Firm: Sandler O’Neill
Charity: Student Sponsor Program
National Champion: Duke
Runner Up: Kentucky
Other Final Four picks: Michigan, Tennessee
Source: Bloomberg
Cliff Asness
- source
- YouTube
Firm: AQR Capital Management
Charity: International Rescue Committee
National Champion: Virginia
Runner Up: Duke
Other Final Four picks: Gonzaga, North Carolina
Source: Bloomberg
Barry Sternlicht
- source
- Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Firm: Starwood Capital
Charity: Harvard Stem Cell Institute
National Champion: Duke
Runner Up: Kentucky
Other Final Four picks: Michigan, Virginia
Source: Bloomberg
- source
- REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Firm: Bain Capital
Charity: MA Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children
National Champion: Duke
Runner Up: North Carolina
Other Final Four picks: Gonzaga, Tennessee
Source: Bloomberg
Rich Handler
- source
- Jefferies
Firm: Jefferies Group
Charity: Wolf Conversation Center
National Champion: Duke
Runner Up: Kentucky
Other Final Four picks: Gonzaga, Virginia
Source: Bloomberg
Glenn Youngkin
- source
- YouTube
Firm: Carlyle Group
Charity: Peace Players International
National Champion: Duke
Runner Up: North Carolina
Other Final Four picks: Gonzaga, Virginia
Source: Bloomberg
SEE ALSO:
- source
- Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon