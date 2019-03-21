Here are the Final Four picks of 17 Wall Street titans

source Lance King/Getty Images

March Madness 2019 tipped off on Thursday.

Each year Bloomberg runs a celebrity bracket challenge where participants donate $10,000 to charity and play for the cause of their choice.

Business Insider highlighted the Final Four picks of 17 Wall Street titans.

The road to the Final Four began on Thursday, and each year Bloomberg holds a bracket challenge where celebrity contestants each donate $10,000 for charity and play for a cause of their choice. This year’s challenge has 52 contestants playing for a total of $520,000 that will be divvied up between the three most accurate brackets.

Of the 17 brackets from Wall Streeters highlighted by Business Insider, Duke was picked by nine to win the national championship. Atlantic Coast Conference rival Virginia was the second-most popular pick at five.

Three of the contestants, Ken Moelis, Glenn Youngkin, and Cliff Asness choose all four number-one seeds to make it to the Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Without further ado, here are the picks of 17 Wall Street titans:

Bill Ackman

Firm: Pershing Square

Charity: First Robotics Competition

National Champion: Michigan

Runner Up: Kentucky

Other Final Four picks: Duke, Tennessee

Mike Novogratz

Firm: Galaxy Digital Holdings

Charity: The Bail Project

National Champion: Duke

Runner Up: Houston

Other Final Four picks: Gonzaga, Tennessee

Jim Chanos

Firm: Kynikos Associates

Charity: Medicins Du Monde

National Champion: Virginia

Runner Up: Michigan State

Other Final Four picks: Gonzaga, Auburn

David Einhorn

Firm: Greenlight Capital

Charity: StoryCorps

National Champion: Duke

Runner Up: North Carolina

Other Final Four picks: Texas Tech, Virginia

Paul Tudor Jones

Firm: Tudor Investment

Charity: Robin Hood

National Champion: Virginia

Runner Up: Gonzaga

Other Final Four picks: Duke, Kentucky

Ken Moelis

Firm: Moelis & Co.

Charity: Children of Fallen Patriots

National Champion: Virginia

Runner Up: Duke

Other Final Four picks: Gonzaga, North Carolina

Suzanne Donohue

Firm: KKR

Charity: The Child Mind Institute

National Champion: Gonzaga

Runner Up: Kentucky

Other Final Four picks: Michigan State, Villanova

Ken Griffin

Firm: Citadel

Charity: Robin Hood

National Champion: Duke

Runner Up: North Carolina

Other Final Four picks: Gonzaga, Tennessee

Gary Cohn

Firm: GDCO

Charity: DREAM

National Champion: Duke

Runner Up: North Carolina

Other Final Four picks: Michigan, Purdue

David Solomon

Firm: Goldman Sachs

Charity: Shatterproof

National Champion: Virginia

Runner Up: Duke

Other Final Four picks: Gonzaga, Kentucky

Marc Lasry

Title: Avenue Capital Group

Charity: Hoops20

National Champion: North Carolina

Runner Up: Duke

Other Final Four picks: Texas Tech, Kansas State

Jimmy Dunne

Firm: Sandler O’Neill

Charity: Student Sponsor Program

National Champion: Duke

Runner Up: Kentucky

Other Final Four picks: Michigan, Tennessee

Cliff Asness

Firm: AQR Capital Management

Charity: International Rescue Committee

National Champion: Virginia

Runner Up: Duke

Other Final Four picks: Gonzaga, North Carolina

Barry Sternlicht

Firm: Starwood Capital

Charity: Harvard Stem Cell Institute

National Champion: Duke

Runner Up: Kentucky

Other Final Four picks: Michigan, Virginia

Stephen Pagliuca, managing director of Bain Capital

Firm: Bain Capital

Charity: MA Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children

National Champion: Duke

Runner Up: North Carolina

Other Final Four picks: Gonzaga, Tennessee

Rich Handler

Firm: Jefferies Group

Charity: Wolf Conversation Center

National Champion: Duke

Runner Up: Kentucky

Other Final Four picks: Gonzaga, Virginia

Glenn Youngkin

Firm: Carlyle Group

Charity: Peace Players International

National Champion: Duke

Runner Up: North Carolina

Other Final Four picks: Gonzaga, Virginia

