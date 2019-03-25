After 4 days of March Madness. one perfect bracket has survived to the Sweet 16 for the first time in history

caption Bracket builder “Center Road” has kept a perfect bracket intact through 48 of 63 games. source Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Just one known perfect bracket remains across the platforms of ESPN, Yahoo, CBS, Fox, and more.

The bracket “Center Road” correctly predicted the outcome of the first 48 games of the tournament, making it the first bracket to reach the Sweet 16 unscathed.

“Center Road” has Duke, Virginia, Gonzaga, and Kentucky reaching the Final Four, with Gonzaga defeating Kentucky in the national championship.

After four days of March Madness, one perfect bracket remains.

The bracket “Center Road” which is entered in the NCAA.com bracket challenge was unscathed through the first 48 games of the tournament. According to NCAA.com’s Daniel Wilco, it’s the first time in history that a perfect bracket has made it to the Sweet 16, and has shattered the previous record of 39 games unbeaten set in 2017.

Read more: Just 0.25% of brackets remain perfect after one day of March Madness action

Wilco, who has been tracking the last remaining perfect bracket for the past few years, wrote that usually the hunt for perfection ends some time on Friday or Saturday, but this year lasted all the way through the round of 32 and will now carry into the Sweet 16.

You can take a look at the perfect bracket here.

On Twitter, fellow bracket builders have shared their awe with Center Road.

I’m really rooting for this “Center Road,” the only remaining perfect bracket in the NCAA tournament. About to be 47 wins, now let’s see 48 and maybe 63?!?! — Jeff (@jlmson300) March 25, 2019

i’m just pulling for the perfect bracket on espn called “center road”. whoever you are, buy me a lottery ticket pls — Wade (@wxxde) March 25, 2019

Everyone should be cheering for this man! Last perfect bracket remaining!!! Idk who you are Center Road but I’m rooting for perfection for ya!!!! #MarchMadneess pic.twitter.com/ABgGAclQUr — Max Mayer (@maxmayer34) March 25, 2019

“Center Road” has been helped along by a notable lack of upsets so far this year – No. 12 Oregon was the only team ranked lower than a 5-seed to make the Sweet 16. Still, it’s an impressive and reportedly unprecedented accomplishment.

With 15 games left to play, the bracket still has a while before the impossible dream of a perfect bracket becomes a reality, but “Center Road” has a shot, picking three 1-seeds – Duke, Gonzaga, and Virginia – and No. 2 Kentucky to reach the Final Four.

In the national championship game, “Center Road” has Gonzaga taking down Kentucky 77-71.

